With the launch of Disney+ earlier this year, it’s no surprise that we’re over the moon to see Black Friday Disney deals live for the big day right now.

Disney Black Friday deals have been in the work for months, with major retailers getting ready for the UK sales by slashing prices on some of the best loved characters and toys from across the store. This year, they’ve focused on some of the much-loved characters for the discounts, from the likes of Frozen, Star Wars and Marvel. But don’t worry, there’s plenty on offer for classic Disney fans too!

They might be brilliant Christmas presents for kids, buy Disney toys, costumes and other merchandise also work as presents all year round since when you have a fan of the Incredibles or Frozen on your shopping list, there’s always a never-ending list of gift ideas for them. This year we’re really loving how many toys there are themed around the latest Disney films like Toy Story and Moana, along with older goodies like Lilo and Stitch.

As Disney is one of the most popular brands in the world, it’s no surprise that everyone from the Disney Store themselves to Amazon are reducing their selection of Disney toys and products in the Black Friday sales. But it’s not only the toys that will be reduced this year, as we’re expecting to see deals on the Disney+ subscription too.

Take a look at the best Black Friday Disney deals available right now…

Best Black Friday Disney deals:

Disney Lilo and Stitch Soft Toy: £29.99 £14.72 (SAVE £15.27) | Amazon

With a cuddly bean bag tummy, this is a plush toy that kids will love to snuggle and hold tight. A soft toy from the Disney movie Lilo & Stitch. View Deal Black Friday Disney deals: Where can you find the best ones in 2020?

The Entertainer (The Toy Shop)

The Entertainer has started their Black Friday sale early this year and they’ve already got loads of Disney Black Friday deals on their site.

The reason why we’re excited for The Entertainer’s Black Friday Disney deals this year is because of some of the phenomenal discounts they have. Along with 50% off the popular collectible Funko Pop! Disney figurines, they’ve also got up 60% off Disney dolls from Princess Belle to Jessie from Toy Story.

There’s also free delivery on orders over £40 and hundreds of kids’ favourite toys, all ready to go for Christmas, for under £10.

The Entertainer, also known as The Toy Shop, currently are offering 50 percent off their Marvel range and already have great deals on the Disney range, like this Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Fancy Dress Set with Hair Braid for just £12.

Or shop some of their best Disney deals for Black Friday here…

Disney Pixar Incredibles 2 Big 45cm Figure – Blue Mr Incredible – £25 £12.50 (SAVE £12.50) | The Entertainer

Inspired by Incredibles 2, this figure shows Mr Incredible wearing his iconic blue suit (before the red one became his go-to!). He measures 45cm in total, meaning he’s a good size for fun play. View Deal

UNO Disney Frozen 2 Card Game: £7 £5.60 (SAVE £1.40) | The Entertainer

Those who love classic UNO will adore this Disney Frozen 2 Card Game, now almost £2 off at the Entertainer. It’s not a huge saving but where it matters in the lead up to Christmas, every little helps. View Deal

Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Talking Figure: £79.99 £49.99 (SAVE £30) | The Entertainer

Designed using Disney Pixar digital data, he looks just like the character in the films. Your favourite space ranger comes with plenty of super-cool sound effects and interactive features to bring your playtime to life. View Deal

Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Talking Action Figure Jessie: £39.9 9 £29.99 (save £10)

This realistic action figure has a soft plush body, as well as a sculpted head and hands. She measures approximately 14 inches in height. Press the button on her chest to hear amazing sound effects too! View Deal

Funko Pop! Disney Frozen 2 Anna figurine: £15 £7.50 (SAVE £7.50) | The Entertainer

Get 50% off Funko Pop! figures in The Entertainer Black Friday sale. This Anna Wearing Night Gown figure from Frozen 2 is a UK Exclusive – so get it before it goes. View Deal

Smyth’s Toys

In the lead up to Christmas, families flock to Smyth’s during to sales to get all the Black Friday Disney deals as the store is famous for knocking down prices to just a couple of pounds.

Just like The Entertainer though, if you can’t wait for Smyth’s wonderful Black Friday Disney deals then you don’t have to! Along with some of the best Black Friday baby deals around, the site is already offering shoppers a decent 20 percent off LEGO sets. Including Lego Star Wars toys!

Check out these deals live on the site now…

LEGO 75249 Star Wars Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter Set: £54.99 £44.99 (SAVE £10) | Smyth’s Toys

Suitable for children aged 8 and up, this set includes 5 LEGO Star Wars characters: Poe Dameron, Zorii Bliss and First Order Snowtrooper minifigures, and D-O and astromech droid LEGO figures. View Deal LEGO 75159 Star Wars Death Star Model: £409.99 £349.99 (SAVE £60)

This 4,016 piece Lego model comes with 23 minifigures and weapon accessories and 2 movable turbo laser towers. The ultimate Star Wars Lego play set at the best price we’ve seen for Black Friday so far. View Deal

Disney Store

The Disney Store have announced their Black Friday sales this year, writing on their website, “Exclusive offers on selected toys, dolls, soft toys and more, in our Black Friday weekend sales starting on Friday 27th November.”

So what can we expect from the Disney Store this Black Friday sale? Well, in the build up to Black Friday this week the store is already offering up to 30% off selected toys online. This include interactive talking play figures from Toy Story 4, Disney Princess toys like Cinderalla’s carriage play set and up to 50% off Marvel Avengers games for Xbox and Playstation 4.

Here are our picks of the top Black Friday Disney deals available from Disney store right now:

Disney Store Rapunzel Tower Playset – £50 £35

Now 30% off, the Disney Store’s Rapunzel Tower Playset is just like the scene from the film. It has the tower, Rapunzel, Flynn and Maximus, with the tower opening to reveal the rooms inside. View Deal

Disney Store Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle Playset: £90 £70 (SAVE £20) | The Disney Store

An exclusive product to the Disney store, you can only get this magical Frozen 2 castle play set online direct from shop Disney. So at the moment with 22% off, it’s one of the best Black Friday Disney toys on offer. View Deal

Disney Store Cinderella Carriage Playset: £60 £48 (SAVE £12) | The Disney Store

A brand new play set that has launched to Disney store, the set includes a Cinderella doll with ball gown dress, carriage and horse. Currently 20% off. View Deal

Disney Store Ariel and Sisters Dolls Set of 7: £50 £40 (SAVE £10) | The Disney Store

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Little Mermaid, this fun set comes with Ariel and her sisters – Aquata, Attina, Alana, Andrina, Adella, and Arista for oceans of fun under the sea. View Deal

Very.co.uk

Very has always been the underdog for Black Friday Disney deals but year after year, they’ve smashed it out of the park as shoppers have historically saved up to a third on all toys, kids’ Disney scooters and bikes, along with 25 per cent off Disney board games and other products.

This year, we’re looking forward to see some awesome deals with Frozen toys and costumes, toys from Disney’s Cars films, Toy Story and Dumbo. So Disney fans certainly won’t be missing out on the top offers from Very.co.uk this year either!

The online retailer also offers some of the best delivery deals around, with free click and collect services across Collect+ stores and free on orders over £30 for delivery at Post Offices. If that’s not quick enough for you though, if you order by 7pm on Sunday through to Friday, your order can often be picked up the following day. Willing to wait a bit? Standard delivery costs £3.99 and nominated day delivery costs just under £5 – although it has to be ordered up to eight days in advance.

Check out these deals, live right now…

Disney Rex Medium Chunky toy – £14.99 £11.99 (SAVE £3) | Very

Fans of Toy Story will love this plush Rex toy, coming in at 23 cm. It’s the perfect addition to any toy shelf, super portable and ready to be taken down and played with at any time. View Deal

Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Prologue Dress – £21.99 £18.99 (SAVE £3)

Available in small (age 3-4 years), medium (age 5-6 years) and large (age 7-8 years or 9-10 years), any fans of Frozen 2 will love this costume from Very.co.uk. The satin dress has an overlay skirt with gorgeous glitter print detail, while the bodice has sequin trim detailing. View Deal

Disney Frozen child’s bike: £99.99 £78.99 (SAVE £21) | Very

Suitable for children aged 3and up, this beginners bike is ideal for any young Frozen fans who are getting to grips with learning to ride a bike. The stabilisers are removable for when the little ones are ready to ride free. View Deal

Disney Premium Sleeping Beauty Dress: £53.99 £47.99 (SAVE 6) | Very

This authentic fancy dress costume for kids comes in three different sizes. Small: Age 3-4 / Medium: Age 5-6 / Large: Age 7-8. View Deal

Black Friday Disney deals: What are the best toys for girls?

Frozen 2 tends to be the most loved theme of Disney toys for girls over the last couple of years, since the first movie came out in 2013. Retailers like Amazon, Argos and Tesco have since jumped on the bandwagon and sold out of their Frozen toys multiple times. But this Black Friday, we’re in luck as they’ve all stocked up again over the year and are ready to go with top tier discounts next month.

It’s 2020, so as we know, boys and girls are free to play with whatever toys like they like the look of. So if you’ve got a child who just adores Olaf or can’t get enough of Elsa’s luscious locks, then check out these fabulous Frozen Disney toys…

Disney Frozen 2 Follow-Me Friend Plush Olaf

Disney Frozen 2 Elsa’s Enchanted Ice Vanity

LEGO 41167 Disney Frozen II Arendelle Castle Village

Black Friday Disney deals: What are the best toys for boys?

Star Wars, Marvel and Cars toys come up trumps for boys in Black Friday Disney deals across retailers like Amazon, Argos, Hamleys and Very.co.uk. Mums have long-since praised these stores for their huge range of choice and selection for all kids, fitting to every budget under the sun and great for filling Christmas stockings.

Boys and girls can play with whatever toys like they (and they will, as any parent knows) and there’s no difference between the boys that love Frozen 2 and the girls that love Star Wars. So if your little one adores the adventures of Luke Skywalker or looks up to the heroes of Marvel, then you can scoop some cracking deals on Disney toys for kids. While they’ve not yet hit the Black Friday sales, we’re expecting big things later on in November when the deals begin – so keep an eye on this page!

LEGO 75268 Star Wars 4+ Snowspeeder Playset

Iron Man Headquarters Playskool Heroes Marvel Super Hero Adventures

Disney Pixar Cars Piston Cup Racing Garage

Black Friday Disney deals: Where to buy the best soft toys

Disney soft toys are some of the most popular types sold across the world but the retailers that stock most of them are Amazon (we could have guessed!), Asda, Argos, Tesco, Hamleys and the Disney Store (of course).

We love this customisable Disney Store Stitch Cuddleez Large Soft Toy from the film Lilo and Stitch, which will undoubtedly be one of the cuddly toys featured in the Disney store Black Friday sale. Along with this classic Disney Store Winnie the Pooh Medium Soft Toy – perfect for the vintage Disney fans out there.

Amazon has Disney soft toys for sale for slightly cheaper, like this Official Disney Rapunzel Tangled The Series 18cm Pascal Soft Plush Toy for under £15 and cute Hallmark Star Wars Chewbacca Itty Bitty for £8.

With so many soft Disney toys for sale, we’re so excited to get our hands on the best Black Friday Disney deals out there next month. But if you’re out to shop for younger little ones and are lookin for some of the best baby deals, check out the Amazon Prime Day baby deals on sale this month. Christmas shopping here we come!

And for the adults? If Disney isn’t your thing and you’re looking for fantastic Christmas gifts for the sports fan in your friend group, then be sure to check out the Wiggle Black Friday sale as there’s set to be some real discounts on GPS tech, bike accessories and top of the range sportswear. There’s also set to be deals on Nutribullets and KitchenAid mixers from a variety of retailers if you’ve got a keen chef or baker in the family.

Black Friday Disney deals: Disney+ deals for the UK

For the first time, this Black Friday will include deals on the much-loved Disney Plus streaming service, which saw subscribers skyrocket in lockdown as it was launched in late March. But we’re convinced that there will be plenty of deals to entice new customers into the fold, as the discounts have already hit the American market in advance of Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

With a ton of new Disney films – including the highly anticipated new Mulan adaptation – available on Disney+ this December in the run up to Christmas, it’s the perfect time to snap up a subscription in the Black Friday Disney deals and sale.

Discounts on streaming services on the whole are expected this year, as just one example of how traditions around deals on the day have developed so much since the origin of Black Friday, where discounts were almost exclusively held on electronics and appliances.

We’re looking forward to seeing £10 off subscriptions on Black Friday, which would bring the price down to £49.99 – the cost that Disney customers got when they pre-ordered the annual subscription earlier in the year. But it’s also worth looking out for Disney+ deals on mobile networks as an add-on, as O2 has already confirmed that they’ll be offering 12 months free Disney+ with some of their plans.

