Black Friday deals on trampolines are finally here! So if you want to treat the family to a trampoline, wait for the sales to ensure you get one at the best possible price! Popular have now gone live with their Black Friday offerings and as the second national lockdown means all non-essential shops are closed, all the best Black Friday trampoline deals are all online this year.

There’s some great trampolines on the market and plenty have dropped in price now that Black Friday has rolled around. If you have no idea where to start, check out our best trampolines for kids 2020 guide.

There’s also a few things to consider when buying a trampoline. Firstly, check what the weight limit is on the trampoline. You don’t want to get a product that will be unsafe for your kids if they grow too big to use it. Secondly, the frame needs to be strong and sturdy. Product reviews will tell you this, but respected brands like Evostar, Jumpking and Plum should all have good quality frames as a give. Lastly, consider what safety precautions you want when buying a trampoline. Are you looking for one with a net? Or that can be sunk into the ground?

Plum trampoline deal:

Plum 6ft Magnitude Springsafe Trampoline & Enclosure: £199.99 £182.17 (SAVE £17.82) | Amazon

This is a respected brand that is known for its sturdy frames – made of galvanised steel to help prevent rust – and promises integrity and longevity. View Deal

CZON SPORTS Trampoline, 10ft Outdoor with safety enclosure net: £191.73 £145.53 (SAVE £46.20) | Amazon

With a saving of nearly 25%, this is one of the best early Black Fridat trampoline deals we’ve seen. Parents give this trampoline an average of 4.5 stars out of 5, calling it ‘sturdy’ and ‘easy to assemble’. View Deal

North Gear 7ft Kids Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Net: £169.99 £159.99 (SAVE £10) | Amazon

This slightly smaller kids trampoline has a detachable safety net. With a max weight of 54kgs, this trampoline is only recommended for kids between the ages 3-9 years old. View Deal