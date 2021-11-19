Save BIG on Harry Potter LEGO with these early Black Friday Deals

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Harry Potter LEGO fans can stock-up on their favourite sets ready for Christmas, with up to 26% off as the Black Friday deals start early.

Every year LEGO remains one of the top Christmas toys on children’s wish-lists, providing hours of fun and creativity and drawing inspiration from some of the most popular film franchises around. For those children hoping to unwrap a LEGO toy – or two – in their toy advent calendars this year, they’ll be no doubt just as delighted to receive an extra special Lego gift this festive season. And with many Black Friday LEGO deals already kicking off, there’s never been a better time to treat your loved ones, especially if they’re fans of Harry Potter.

Harry Potter LEGO brings all the magic of the wizarding world to life with intricate mini-figures and tiny details that help kids recreate scenes we all know and love. From Buckbeak the Hippogriff’s extraordinary rescue to Harry’s escape from his aunt and uncle at Number 4, Privet Drive, there are plenty of sets that you can pick up with huge discounts.

With up to 26% off Harry Potter LEGO, we reveal the best bargains to add to your basket as Black Friday approaches.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train Toy

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train Toy – £70 – £56 (SAVE 20%)

Travel all the way to Hogwarts with the iconic Hogwarts Express train. Comes with many wonderful mini-figures including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. View at Argos Nothing says Harry Potter quite like the scarlet Hogwarts Express and this train set is the perfect way to transport yourself to the magical world. Featuring a railway bridge and the iconic Kings Cross Platform 9 ¾, there is even a Trolley Witch complete with sweet trolley to serve Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Remus Lupin. And they’re not the only mini-figures included, with a LEGO Dementor and Scabbers the rat. The set also comes with a moving brick wall entrance to the platform, a ‘Wanted’ poster and Daily Prophet newspapers and the train itself has a removable side panel and roof. With 801 pieces, this LEGO Harry Potter toy is suitable for those ages 8+ and would make a wonderful addition to any kid’s collection.

VIEW AT ARGOS FOR £56 – SAVE 20%