Save BIG on Harry Potter LEGO with these early Black Friday Deals

Harry Potter LEGO fans can stock-up on their favourite sets ready for Christmas, with up to 26% off as the Black Friday deals start early.
Every year LEGO remains one of the top Christmas toys on children’s wish-lists, providing hours of fun and creativity and drawing inspiration from some of the most popular film franchises around. For those children hoping to unwrap a LEGO toy – or two – in their toy advent calendars this year, they’ll be no doubt just as delighted to receive an extra special Lego gift this festive season. And with many Black Friday LEGO deals already kicking off, there’s never been a better time to treat your loved ones, especially if they’re fans of Harry Potter.
Harry Potter LEGO brings all the magic of the wizarding world to life with intricate mini-figures and tiny details that help kids recreate scenes we all know and love. From Buckbeak the Hippogriff’s extraordinary rescue to Harry’s escape from his aunt and uncle at Number 4, Privet Drive, there are plenty of sets that you can pick up with huge discounts.
With up to 26% off Harry Potter LEGO, we reveal the best bargains to add to your basket as Black Friday approaches.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train Toy
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train Toy –
£70 – £56 (SAVE 20%)
Travel all the way to Hogwarts with the iconic Hogwarts Express train. Comes with many wonderful mini-figures including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.
Nothing says Harry Potter quite like the scarlet Hogwarts Express and this train set is the perfect way to transport yourself to the magical world. Featuring a railway bridge and the iconic Kings Cross Platform 9 ¾, there is even a Trolley Witch complete with sweet trolley to serve Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Remus Lupin. And they’re not the only mini-figures included, with a LEGO Dementor and Scabbers the rat. The set also comes with a moving brick wall entrance to the platform, a ‘Wanted’ poster and Daily Prophet newspapers and the train itself has a removable side panel and roof. With 801 pieces, this LEGO Harry Potter toy is suitable for those ages 8+ and would make a wonderful addition to any kid’s collection.
VIEW AT ARGOS FOR £56 – SAVE 20%
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower Toy
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower Toy –
£84.99 – £66.98 (SAVE 21%)
Bring your Yule Ball dreams to life with the Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower, featuring multiple iconic locations – plus many of your favourite characters.
The Harry Potter LEGO Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower comes complete with multiple iconic locations, including the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, Dumbledore’s Office, Hospital Wing, the Prefects’ Bathroom and even a Yule Ball scene. Fans of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will be particularly excited to hear that the Clock Tower also includes several characters from this beloved book – Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory, Viktor Krum and Madame Maxime. They join Harry, Ron, Hermione and Dumbledore in making this LEGO set full of possibilities. There is even a clock-changing mechanism for time travel adventures and a ‘dance’ function for any Yule Ball games. For children aged 9+, the possibilities are endless with this LEGO set!
VIEW AT AMAZON FOR £66.98 – SAVE 21%
LEGO Harry Potter Knight Bus Toy
LEGO Harry Potter Knight Bus Toy –
£30 – £24 (SAVE 20%)
This three-level Harry Potter Knight Bus set has a removable roof, sliding bed and a swinging chandelier. The set also includes a Shrunken Head and Harry’s chest with his wand, potion bottle and much more!
With the early Black Friday deals you can pick up the Harry Potter LEGO Knight Bus toy for a fraction of its usual cost. With a hinged side panel, removable roof and a moving sliding bed, you can really feel like you’re hurtling along on the famous Knight Bus. Containing 403 pieces, the Knight Bus is suitable for anyone 8+ and comes with a cheeky Shrunken Head, Harry Potter’s chest containing a wand, letter, potion bottle and a much-needed chocolate bar. It also features 3 exciting min-figures: Harry himself and Knight Bus conductor and driver Stan Shunpike and Ernie Prang.
VIEW AT ARGOS FOR £24 – SAVE 20%
LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive House and Ford Anglia Car Toy
LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive House and Ford Anglia Car Toy –
£64.99 – £47.99 (SAVE 26%)
This Privet Drive House and Ford Anglia Car set comes complete with Harry, Ron, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon, Dobby and Hedwig as well as many other accessories.
No Harry Potter lover could forget the young wizard’s dramatic escape from his aunt and uncle’s home in Ron’s family Ford Anglia car and now you can bring this iconic scene to life with LEGO! Including Harry, Ron, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon Dursley as well as Dobby the House Elf and Hedwig the owl, there’s plenty of fun to be had with this detailed set. The doll’s house’s secret mechanism allows Hogwarts acceptance letters to fly in through the fireplace and the Privet Drive sign, Harry’s cupboard under the stairs, and Ron flying the Ford Anglia car toy make recreating the book and movie extra special.
VIEW AT AMAZON FOR £47.99 – SAVE 26%
LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig Display Model Moving Wings
LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig Display Model with Moving Wings –
£35 – £28 (SAVE 20%)
If you’re eager to have your very own Hedwig, then this detailed buildable LEGO Hedwig model is the perfect choice. It comes with realistic flying wings and a Hogwarts letter.
You might not be able to have your very own Hedwig the Snowy Owl at home, but this LEGO Display Hedwig is the next best thing. Carrying a Hogwarts letter and sitting on a sturdy base with nameplate, you simply turn the handle to witness the cleverly designed jointed wings flapping effortlessly, bringing her to life. There is also a detachable Harry Potter minifigure display in Gryffindor colours, with a wand and a smaller Hedwig figure with wings spread. This collectible Hedwig is a wonderful addition to any LEGO collection and contains 630 pieces for those aged 10+ to enjoy putting together.
VIEW AT ARGOS FOR £28 – SAVE 20%
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid’s Hut Hippogriff Rescue Set
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid’s Hut Hippogriff Rescue Set –
£50 – £40 (SAVE 20%)
Anyone who loves the 3rd Harry Potter book and film will recognise this woodland scene instantly. The Hagrid hut set comes complete with Buckbeak the Hippogriff as well as the Executioner, the Minister of Magic, Harry, Ron, Hermione and Hagrid figures.
Hogwarts wouldn’t be Hogwarts without Hagrid’s 2-room hut. Simply build the hut and then have hours of fun as you save Buckbeak the Hippogriff. This LEGO toy comes with mini-figures of Hagrid, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, the Executioner and the Minister of Magic. Whilst Buckbeak the Hippogriff figure has moveable wings and head, restrained by a removable chai. Hagrid’s Hut features so many detailed accessories, furniture, and even a switch-operated light brick for the fireplace. The set gives young witches and wizards aged 8+ the chance to get creative using all 496 pieces.
VIEW AT ARGOS FOR £40 -SAVE 20%