There’s one huge household mistake most people are probably guilty of making that could see your energy bills rise dramatically – all without you realising.

We’re all looking for ways to save on electricity bills amid the current energy crisis, with Brits across the country likely wondering what to do if their energy supplier goes bust after a record spike in global gas prices. There are now more ways than ever to help people calculate how much energy bills will cost each month.

Whilst handy hacks are springing up to give guidance, from the genius kettle hack that could save thousands and the smart radiator hack you might’ve missed. But it seems that whilst many of us are still seeking out the best energy-saving tips, we could be making a costly household mistake on a daily basis – leaving items on standby.

According to new research from electricity and gas supplier Utilita the average household in the UK has 10 items left plugged in and switched off, although they’re used.

Meanwhile, it’s estimated that 30% of UK homes have items left on standby that haven’t been used for a whole year. Speaking about the huge impact of this household mistake, sustainability lead at Utilita, Archie Lasseter has claimed that standby is an “energy drainer”.

He explained, “Standby mode is a real energy drainer – some items use the same amount of energy as when they’re switched on. In each home, leaving just one TV on standby can waste up to £16 of electricity a year, which is a staggering £432 million for all UK households.”

Even the smallest of cost increases can add up and with energy bills already rising, it’s important to think of the items that are the worst when you make this household mistake.

Utilita’s research has reportedly found that despite certain video games being amongst the best-selling toys of all time, a games console such as an Xbox console or PlayStation still use 10 watts when on standby.

According to the electricity and gas supplier, this could work out as 4.45p a day and £16.24 a year and they claim the same figures apply to TVs left on standby. And it’s also well worth attempting to avoid this household mistake with printers which apparently use 4 watts when not being used, totalling 1.78p by the end of the day and £6.50 a year.

Meanwhile, Utilita has suggested that your baby monitor and laptop could be costing you an additional £4.87 a year if you keep them on standby and idle mode respectively.

It’s even easy for people to make this household mistake and add to their own energy bills with smart speakers.

Though a smart speaker will supposedly only need around 2 watts of energy when on standby, this could equate to an extra £3.45 to your bill per speaker. Choosing the optimum time to charge your phone to prevent unnecessary charging could also help you limit the additional costs as a phone could add up to 32p to your bill and that’s without the energy used to charge it.

With so many little ways to save money, avoiding this household mistake could help you avoid making your rising energy prices even higher in 2022.