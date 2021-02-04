Kate Middleton’s favourite high street face cream is crazily cheap right now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton's favourite high street face cream is on sale right now for an insanely affordable price.

The Duchess of Cambridge is naturally a lover of high end beauty, famously being a fan of brands like Clarins, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone and Lancôme.

But Kate is certainly partial to a high street bargain when it comes to beauty too.

Duchess Catherine rocked drugstore nail polish Essie on her and Prince William’s wedding day and even has a favourite face cream from Nivea – which is priced at less than £3 now!

Kate was once spotted by a royal fan stocking up on Nivea’s Visage Pure and Natural Moisturising Day Cream in Boots on The King’s Road in London.

Nivea Visage Pure and Natural Moisturising Day Cream

“Kate looked like an ordinary shopper as she went up to the counter to buy her cream. She was friendly and chatty as she paid her £5.10. It was only when I took a second glance that I realised who she was,” the lucky shopper who spotted Kate said at the time.

The Nivea skin treat has been given a brand revamp since then and is now called Naturally Good Face Cream Sensitive Skin.

It receives stacks of five star reviews online, proving that Duchess Catherine has incredible taste even when it comes to shopping for lower end options.

The elixir for sensitive skin is ‘made of 99% ingredients of natural origin’ and boasts a ‘soothing formula with organic Chamomile moisturises your skin and gives instant relief from tightness’, helping you to discover ‘naturally beautiful and radiant skin’.

You can snap up a 50ml pot of the royally approved cream for just £2.25 from Superdrug right now as part of an online ‘better than half price deal’, slashing its usual £5.99 price tag.

Of course, if it’s good enough for Kate Mids it’s good enough for us – and loads of fellow fans of the stuff think it’s fantastic.

‘It feels like silk on your skin, you only need a small amount and it goes on so easily. I’ve suffered from rosacea and this feels calming which I didn’t expect despite the chamomile. A fantastic product beautifully made,’ one shopper praised online, dubbing it the ‘best face cream’.

‘I’ve been using this cream for a few months and it is my holy grail. I’ve suffered from eczema my whole life and can get it quite bad on my face, nothing has helped to clear it up but this. This cream is smooth, light, and has a pleasant smell. I also recommend using before applying makeup – it makes the makeup go on really smoothly especially if you have dry skin,’ applauded another.