Morrisons is having a huge sale on spirits, from Aperol to Baileys, ideal if you're wanting to start stocking up for Christmas!

With December drawing closer it’s time to start filling the cupboard with all your favorite festive tipples. Whether it’s the M&S Snow Globe gins or everything you need to make the perfect Aperol Spritz. If you’re on the hunt for the best deals, look no further than Morrisons, where there’s a huge sale on spirits – including all the Christmas Classics.

Morrisons have everything you need to for a very merry Christmas, with deals on gins, rum and whiskey, meaning you can get prepped for December – without breaking the bank.

Baileys

Was £20 – Now £12

An essential for December! You can drink it on its own, bake with it and even add a splash to your coffee or hot chocolate. View Deal

Nothing says Christmas quite like a glass of Baileys, which you can snap up for just £12, discounted from £20. You’ll have the whole one-litre bottle to share, and the great thing about this delicious drink is you can also bake with it! Why not try your hand at some Bailey’s deserts, like the no-bake Bailey’s cheesecake?

Jack Daniels

Was £26 – Now £15.99

All flavors of Jack Daniels are currently on sale, including Tennesee Honey, Sour Apple, and Fire. View Deal

Whiskey fans can pick up both Jack Daniels and Jack Daniels Honey for just £15.99, down from £26. They’re perfect when mixed with Coca-Cola or Pepsi – and also make a great gift for any whiskey lover.

Captain Morgan

Was £20.50 – Now £15.99

The perfect drink for the winter season and great for using in your Christmas Pud! View Deal

Captain Morgan is also included in the offers, also costing just £15.99. This spiced rum is perfect for making boozy cupcakes to share around on Christmas day.

Whitely Neill Rhubarb and Ginger Gin

Was £26 – Now £20

It’s not a holiday with a G&T! Also makes a lovely gift thanks to the purple bottle! View Deal

For the gin-lovers in the family, you can buy a bottle of Whitley Neill Rhubarb and Ginger Gin, perfect with tonic and in any classic gin cocktail.

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

Was £18 – Now £16

A great alternative to flavored gins. View Deal

Tanqueray’s London Dry Gin is also on sale for those who prefer bitter over sweet gins.

Aperol

Was £16 – Now £12

You can’t go wrong with a cold Aperol Spritz with a slice of orange! View Deal

Everyone’s favorite Aperol is also on sale for just £12! The orange flavor is perfect for Christmas and all you need is prosecco and soda to make the perfect spritz. Aperol is also one of the best low-calorie alcoholic drinks!

Tia Maria

Was £15 – Now £12

The perfect tipple for coffee lovers! View Deal

Tia Maria is another festive classic, perfect for mixing up a quick espresso martini or just to drink over ice.

