14 of Princess Diana’s loveliest quotes about motherhood

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana is remembered by the nation for many reasons.

After she tragically passed away as a result of injuries she sustained in a car crash in Paris, France, on 31st August 1997, tributes were paid to her as a great humanitarian, a treasured princess, and a loving friend and family member, but also as a mother to her two young sons – Prince William, then 15, and Prince Harry, aged 12.

Video of the Week

Both now adults, William and Harry have spoken publicly about their devastation at the loss of their mum, with William describing her as the ‘best in the world’ – and when you look at pictures of her with the pair throughout the years, it’s easy to see why.

Here, we look back at some of Princess Diana’s sweetest moments with her two boys, and recall some of her loveliest quotes about her children, as well as some touching sentiments that should be applied to everyone’s journey through motherhood.

‘Family is the most important thing in the world’

‘Hugs can do great amounts of good – especially for children’

‘I live for my sons. I would be lost without them’

‘I went to the school and put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life, you must hang onto it, and look after it, and if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it’

‘I will fight for my children on any level in order for them to be happy and have peace of mind and carry out their duties’

‘I want them to have an understanding of people’s emotions, people’s insecurities, people’s distress, and people’s hopes and dreams’

‘Everyone of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves’

‘Everyone needs to be valued. Everyone has the potential to give something back’

‘It’s not sissy to show your feeling’

‘I wish all the mothers, fathers and children out there realise how much I need them and how much I value their support’

‘I don’t go by the rule book… I lead from the heart, not the head’

‘If men had to have babies, they would only ever have one each’

‘A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s’