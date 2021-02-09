We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Get these kiddie world book day costumes for just £16 or under to have your child feeling good and looking cute on this all important day of the year...

Be it outfit inspiration or where to order them – we’ve rounded up the best World Book Day costumes for 2021.

Though shops remain shut under the current lockdown, there’s no excuses for kids to miss out on the fun this World Book Day, with stores selling plenty of brilliant book character costumes online.

From Disney favourites to iconic figures from the world of Roald Dahl – it’s safe to say that retailers have upped their game this year – with a real range of World Book Day costumes for 2021 available for under £15.

So if you’re looking for the full set or after some inspiration to help with your homemade World Book Day ideas, we recommend consulting our comprehensive list.

With over 30 ideas to choose from – we’ve no doubt you’ll find at least one favourite fictional character costume your kid will adore.

World Book Day costumes 2021:

Classic children’s book character costumes

Disney Alice In Wonderland Blue Costume

Sizes available: 3-10 years | Price: £15.00

This adorable dress and black bow headband will transport your little one into the magical world of Alice in Wonderland.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S

Queen of Hearts – Alice in Wonderland costume

Sizes available: 4-6 years | Price: £7.99

Fit for a queen – have your little girl dress up as the ruler of all Wonderland in this sweet tulle Queen of Hearts costume.

VIEW AT B&M

Peter Pan

Sizes available: 2-10 years | Price: £15.00

Encourage your little one to stay young and adventurous forever in this adorable Peter Pan costume.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S

Captain Hook – Peter Pan

Sizes available: 3-12+ years | Price: £11.93

If your child prefers the pirate life then considering dressing them up as Captain Hook in this great World Book Day costume for 2021. Sword and hook not included in the set.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Little Red Riding Hood

Sizes available: 2-10 years | Price: £15.00

Let your child’s imagination run wild in this Little Red Riding Hood outfit, complete with her iconic red cape.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S

Peter Rabbit

Sizes available: 1-8 years | Price: £15.00

This all-in-one Peter Rabbit costume is the perfect way for your little one to pay homage to the classic children’s tale.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S

Disney’s Mary Poppins

Sizes available: 3-10 years | Price: £15.00

This wonderful design will magically turn your little one into everyone’s most treasured nanny. The navy dress comes complete with her iconic carry-all handbag and Mary’s daisy hat.

VIEW AT ARGOS

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Sizes available: S-XL years | Price: £12.99

With this striped onesie featuring a cheeky tail, transforming into the The Tiger Who Came To Tea has never been easier. The hungry lead animal from Judith Kerr’s book has been a firm favourite among youngsters since 1968.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Paddington

Sizes available: 3-4 years | Price: £6.98

Dress up as everyone’s favourite bear with this World Book Day 2021 costume. Pick up a jar of marmalade whilst you’re also in the supermarket too to really complete the Paddington bear look.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Where’s Wally

Sizes available: 7-12+ years | Price: £10.45

This Where’s Wally costume is the perfect outfit for your little one on World Book Day. It includes the red and white striped t-shirt, hat and round glasses – simply add jeans to finish the look.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Goldilocks (and the Three Bears)

Sizes available: 7-9 years | Price: £7.99

This World Book Day costume for 2021 is perfect for the little golden lock girl in your life. We love the little bear bag to go with this sweet dress.

VIEW AT B&M

Elmer The Elephant Multicoloured Costume

Sizes available: 1-6 years | Price: £15.00

This playful costume is perfect for lovers of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant. It features an all in one multicoloured Elmer suit in squares with a matching Elmer elephant head hat.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S

Three Little Pigs costume

Sizes available: S-XL | Price: £14.99

Who isn’t familiar with the tale of the Three Little Pigs and the Wolf? Have your child dress-up as one of the pigs and get two of their friends to join in the fun too.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz

Sizes available: 7-9 years | Price: £7.99

Have your child take inspiration from the Yellow Brick Road with one of the best World Book Day costumes for 2021. This gorgeous Dorothy dress will look great on any young girl – just don’t forget to add some ruby red slippers.

VIEW AT B&M

Gingerbread Man costume

Sizes available: 3-12 years | Price: £11.48

This all-in-one Gingerbread suit is perfect for any cheeky child this World Book Day. Just avoid any foxes – as per the tale.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Roald Dahl book character costumes

Matilda

Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £12.70

Honour Roald Dahl’s beloved female heroine this World Book Day with this simple yet recognisable costume. Magical powers not included.

VIEW AT AMAZON

The BFG

Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £14.98

Turn your little one into this huge character from a Roald Dahl classic one of these World Book Day costumes from Amazon. We love the giant ears with the easy-to-wear hairband for kids – genius!

VIEW AT AMAZON

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Sizes available: 3-10 years | Price: £15.00

This all-in-one Fantastic Mr Fox costume is a dead ringer for the character illustrated by Quentin Blake in the popular children’s book. Perfect for mischievous characters of your own.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S

Charlie from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Sizes available: 4-12 years | Price: £12.92

Your child will love carrying around the coveted golden ticket this World Book Day in this Charlie and the Chocolate Factory costume. The set comes with the ticket, trousers and yellow shirt but sadly no chocolate.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Oompa Loompa Factory Worker – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Sizes available: S-XL | Price: £12.99

What child doesn’t love the oompa loompas employed by a certain Willy Wonka at his Chocolate Factory? This outfit will make for a great photo opportunity on World Book Day too. Just add some orange face paint and a green wig to complete the look.

VIEW AT AMAZON

David Walliam’s book character costumes

Awful Auntie

Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £13.11

Children will have so much fun coming up with cunning plots to steal Saxby Hall from its rightful heir Stella when dressed up as Aunt Alberta, a baddie dreamed up by David Williams for his Awful Auntie paperback.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Gangsta Granny

Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £13.30

Taken from the children’s fiction book Gangsta Granny by British comedian David Walliams, this cute fancy dress costume puts your little one at the centre of the story about the grandma who just happens to be a former international jewel thief…

VIEW AT AMAZON

Mr Stink

Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £13.17

Another favourite character from British comedian David Walliams and his brilliant children’s books. This costume is perfect for fans of Mr Stink – the sweet but somewhat smelly friend of schoolgirl Chloe.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Modern book character costumes

Postman Pat

Sizes available: 1-6 years | Price: £15.00

Early in the morning, just as day is dawning on World Book Day, we’ve no doubt that your Postman Pat enthusiast will pull on this blue uniform with pride before setting out to deliver letters to the people of Greendale.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S

Horrid Henry

Sizes available: 5-12 years | Price: £15.00

Eureka! This Horrid Henry costume is perfect for the young prankster in your life.

Iron Man

Sizes available: 3-10 years | Price: £15.00

Your little superhero will look undeniably cool as he protects the world while dressed up as Marvel Comics icon Iron Man.

VIEW AT ARGOS

Hermione Granger

Sizes available: 5-12 years | Price: £15.00

Have your kids get Hogwarts ready with this Hermione Granger costume from Sainsbury’s. Complete with the wig and wand, we think this World Book Day costume for 2021 is great value too.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S

Harry Potter

Sizes available: 3-12 years | Price: £15.00

Make World Book Day much more magical with this cute Harry Potter costume. Don’t forget to add the famous lightning bolt scar to their foreheads though.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S

Zog the Dragon

Sizes available: 1-8 years | Price: £15.00

This costume is perfect for the young accident-prone dragon in your life. Based on Julia Donaldson’s beloved book, young Zog just wants to be the best student in dragon school.

VIEW AT ARGOS

George – Peppa Pig

Sizes available: 4-6 years | Price: £10.00

This George costume will have your little one roar!-ing to go on World Book Day. Perfect for any young Peppa fan.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Sizes available: 1-8 years | Price: £14.00

Younger children will love this delightful Hungry Caterpillar costume for World Book Day. The all-in-one green suit comes with detachable fruit – a nice feature for little ones to have fun with.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S