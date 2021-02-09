Get these kiddie world book day costumes for just £16 or under to have your child feeling good and looking cute on this all important day of the year...
Be it outfit inspiration or where to order them – we’ve rounded up the best World Book Day costumes for 2021.
Though shops remain shut under the current lockdown, there’s no excuses for kids to miss out on the fun this World Book Day, with stores selling plenty of brilliant book character costumes online.
From Disney favourites to iconic figures from the world of Roald Dahl – it’s safe to say that retailers have upped their game this year – with a real range of World Book Day costumes for 2021 available for under £15.
So if you’re looking for the full set or after some inspiration to help with your homemade World Book Day ideas, we recommend consulting our comprehensive list.
With over 30 ideas to choose from – we’ve no doubt you’ll find at least one favourite fictional character costume your kid will adore.
World Book Day costumes 2021:
Classic children’s book character costumes
Disney Alice In Wonderland Blue Costume
Sizes available: 3-10 years | Price: £15.00
This adorable dress and black bow headband will transport your little one into the magical world of Alice in Wonderland.
Queen of Hearts – Alice in Wonderland costume
Sizes available: 4-6 years | Price: £7.99
Fit for a queen – have your little girl dress up as the ruler of all Wonderland in this sweet tulle Queen of Hearts costume.
Peter Pan
Sizes available: 2-10 years | Price: £15.00
Encourage your little one to stay young and adventurous forever in this adorable Peter Pan costume.
Captain Hook – Peter Pan
Sizes available: 3-12+ years | Price: £11.93
If your child prefers the pirate life then considering dressing them up as Captain Hook in this great World Book Day costume for 2021. Sword and hook not included in the set.
Little Red Riding Hood
Sizes available: 2-10 years | Price: £15.00
Let your child’s imagination run wild in this Little Red Riding Hood outfit, complete with her iconic red cape.
Peter Rabbit
Sizes available: 1-8 years | Price: £15.00
This all-in-one Peter Rabbit costume is the perfect way for your little one to pay homage to the classic children’s tale.
Disney’s Mary Poppins
Sizes available: 3-10 years | Price: £15.00
This wonderful design will magically turn your little one into everyone’s most treasured nanny. The navy dress comes complete with her iconic carry-all handbag and Mary’s daisy hat.
The Tiger Who Came To Tea
Sizes available: S-XL years | Price: £12.99
With this striped onesie featuring a cheeky tail, transforming into the The Tiger Who Came To Tea has never been easier. The hungry lead animal from Judith Kerr’s book has been a firm favourite among youngsters since 1968.
Paddington
Sizes available: 3-4 years | Price: £6.98
Dress up as everyone’s favourite bear with this World Book Day 2021 costume. Pick up a jar of marmalade whilst you’re also in the supermarket too to really complete the Paddington bear look.
Where’s Wally
Sizes available: 7-12+ years | Price: £10.45
This Where’s Wally costume is the perfect outfit for your little one on World Book Day. It includes the red and white striped t-shirt, hat and round glasses – simply add jeans to finish the look.
Goldilocks (and the Three Bears)
Sizes available: 7-9 years | Price: £7.99
This World Book Day costume for 2021 is perfect for the little golden lock girl in your life. We love the little bear bag to go with this sweet dress.
Elmer The Elephant Multicoloured Costume
Sizes available: 1-6 years | Price: £15.00
This playful costume is perfect for lovers of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant. It features an all in one multicoloured Elmer suit in squares with a matching Elmer elephant head hat.
Three Little Pigs costume
Sizes available: S-XL | Price: £14.99
Who isn’t familiar with the tale of the Three Little Pigs and the Wolf? Have your child dress-up as one of the pigs and get two of their friends to join in the fun too.
Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz
Sizes available: 7-9 years | Price: £7.99
Have your child take inspiration from the Yellow Brick Road with one of the best World Book Day costumes for 2021. This gorgeous Dorothy dress will look great on any young girl – just don’t forget to add some ruby red slippers.
Gingerbread Man costume
Sizes available: 3-12 years | Price: £11.48
This all-in-one Gingerbread suit is perfect for any cheeky child this World Book Day. Just avoid any foxes – as per the tale.
Roald Dahl book character costumes
Matilda
Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £12.70
Honour Roald Dahl’s beloved female heroine this World Book Day with this simple yet recognisable costume. Magical powers not included.
The BFG
Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £14.98
Turn your little one into this huge character from a Roald Dahl classic one of these World Book Day costumes from Amazon. We love the giant ears with the easy-to-wear hairband for kids – genius!
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Sizes available: 3-10 years | Price: £15.00
This all-in-one Fantastic Mr Fox costume is a dead ringer for the character illustrated by Quentin Blake in the popular children’s book. Perfect for mischievous characters of your own.
Charlie from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Sizes available: 4-12 years | Price: £12.92
Your child will love carrying around the coveted golden ticket this World Book Day in this Charlie and the Chocolate Factory costume. The set comes with the ticket, trousers and yellow shirt but sadly no chocolate.
Oompa Loompa Factory Worker – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Sizes available: S-XL | Price: £12.99
What child doesn’t love the oompa loompas employed by a certain Willy Wonka at his Chocolate Factory? This outfit will make for a great photo opportunity on World Book Day too. Just add some orange face paint and a green wig to complete the look.
David Walliam’s book character costumes
Awful Auntie
Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £13.11
Children will have so much fun coming up with cunning plots to steal Saxby Hall from its rightful heir Stella when dressed up as Aunt Alberta, a baddie dreamed up by David Williams for his Awful Auntie paperback.
Gangsta Granny
Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £13.30
Taken from the children’s fiction book Gangsta Granny by British comedian David Walliams, this cute fancy dress costume puts your little one at the centre of the story about the grandma who just happens to be a former international jewel thief…
Mr Stink
Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £13.17
Another favourite character from British comedian David Walliams and his brilliant children’s books. This costume is perfect for fans of Mr Stink – the sweet but somewhat smelly friend of schoolgirl Chloe.
Modern book character costumes
Postman Pat
Sizes available: 1-6 years | Price: £15.00
Early in the morning, just as day is dawning on World Book Day, we’ve no doubt that your Postman Pat enthusiast will pull on this blue uniform with pride before setting out to deliver letters to the people of Greendale.
Horrid Henry
Sizes available: 5-12 years | Price: £15.00
Eureka! This Horrid Henry costume is perfect for the young prankster in your life.
Iron Man
Sizes available: 3-10 years | Price: £15.00
Your little superhero will look undeniably cool as he protects the world while dressed up as Marvel Comics icon Iron Man.
Hermione Granger
Sizes available: 5-12 years | Price: £15.00
Have your kids get Hogwarts ready with this Hermione Granger costume from Sainsbury’s. Complete with the wig and wand, we think this World Book Day costume for 2021 is great value too.
Harry Potter
Sizes available: 3-12 years | Price: £15.00
Make World Book Day much more magical with this cute Harry Potter costume. Don’t forget to add the famous lightning bolt scar to their foreheads though.
Zog the Dragon
Sizes available: 1-8 years | Price: £15.00
This costume is perfect for the young accident-prone dragon in your life. Based on Julia Donaldson’s beloved book, young Zog just wants to be the best student in dragon school.
George – Peppa Pig
Sizes available: 4-6 years | Price: £10.00
This George costume will have your little one roar!-ing to go on World Book Day. Perfect for any young Peppa fan.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Sizes available: 1-8 years | Price: £14.00
Younger children will love this delightful Hungry Caterpillar costume for World Book Day. The all-in-one green suit comes with detachable fruit – a nice feature for little ones to have fun with.