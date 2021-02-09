Trending:

Best World Book Day costumes 2021 you can buy for under £15

    • Get these kiddie world book day costumes for just £16 or under to have your child feeling good and looking cute on this all important day of the year...

    Be it outfit inspiration or where to order them – we’ve rounded up the best World Book Day costumes for 2021.

    Though shops remain shut under the current lockdown, there’s no excuses for kids to miss out on the fun this World Book Day, with stores selling plenty of brilliant book character costumes online.

    From Disney favourites to iconic figures from the world of Roald Dahl – it’s safe to say that retailers have upped their game this year – with a real range of World Book Day costumes for 2021 available for under £15.

    So if you’re looking for the full set or after some inspiration to help with your homemade World Book Day ideas, we recommend consulting our comprehensive list.

    With over 30 ideas to choose from – we’ve no doubt you’ll find at least one favourite fictional character costume your kid will adore.

     

    World Book Day costumes 2021:

     

    Classic children’s book character costumes

     

    An Alice in Wonderland kids World Book Day costume 2021 complete with a black bow headband and blue dress with a white frilly pinny.

    Credit: Tu at Sainsbury’s

    Disney Alice In Wonderland Blue Costume

    Sizes available: 3-10 years | Price: £15.00

    This adorable dress and black bow headband will transport your little one into the magical world of Alice in Wonderland.

    A young brunette girl wearing a Queen of Hearts costume for World Book Day 2021. The costume is made up of a crown, red heart bag and a black and pink tulle dress.

    Credit: B&M

    Queen of Hearts – Alice in Wonderland costume

    Sizes available: 4-6 years | Price: £7.99

    Fit for a queen – have your little girl dress up as the ruler of all Wonderland in this sweet tulle Queen of Hearts costume.

    A green all-in one Peter Pan World Book Day costume 2021. The set comes complete with a felt green hat and felt knife.

    Credit: Tu at Sainsbury’s

    Peter Pan

    Sizes available: 2-10 years | Price: £15.00

    Encourage your little one to stay young and adventurous forever in this adorable Peter Pan costume.

    A young blonde boy modelling the Captain Hook costume. The set comes with the Jacket, Mock Waistcoat, Trousers, Neck Scarf & Hat

    Credit: Amazon

    Captain Hook – Peter Pan

    Sizes available: 3-12+ years | Price: £11.93

    If your child prefers the pirate life then considering dressing them up as Captain Hook in this great World Book Day costume  for 2021. Sword and hook not included in the set.

    The Little Red Riding World Book Day costume 2021 features a satin red dress with a red shoulder cape.

    Credit: Tu at Sainsbury’s

    Little Red Riding Hood

    Sizes available: 2-10 years | Price: £15.00

    Let your child’s imagination run wild in this Little Red Riding Hood outfit, complete with her iconic red cape.

    Credit: Tu at Sainsbury’s

    Peter Rabbit

    Sizes available: 1-8 years | Price: £15.00

    This all-in-one Peter Rabbit costume is the perfect way for your little one to pay homage to the classic children’s tale.

    Credit: Argos

    Disney’s Mary Poppins

    Sizes available: 3-10 years | Price: £15.00

    This wonderful design will magically turn your little one into everyone’s most treasured nanny. The navy dress comes complete with her iconic carry-all handbag and Mary’s daisy hat.

    This all-in-one stripy orange Tiger suit is perfect for recreating The Tiger Who Came to Tea on World Book Day 2021

    Credit: Amazon

    The Tiger Who Came To Tea

    Sizes available: S-XL years | Price: £12.99

    With this striped onesie featuring a cheeky tail, transforming into the The Tiger Who Came To Tea has never been easier. The hungry lead animal from Judith Kerr’s book has been a firm favourite among youngsters since 1968.

    An all-in-one Paddington Bear costume featuring his blue jacket, red hat and a bear face mask

    Credit: Amazon

    Paddington

    Sizes available: 3-4 years | Price: £6.98

    Dress up as everyone’s favourite bear with this World Book Day 2021 costume. Pick up a jar of marmalade whilst you’re also in the supermarket too to really complete the Paddington bear look.

    A kid modelling the Where's Wally costume - which includes the round glasses, red hat and red and white striped t-shirt.

    Credit: Amazon

    Where’s Wally

    Sizes available: 7-12+ years | Price: £10.45

    This Where’s Wally costume is the perfect outfit for your little one on World Book Day. It includes the red and white striped t-shirt, hat and round glasses – simply add jeans to finish the look.

    A young blonde girl modelling the Goldilocks costume. The World Book Day costume 2021 features a yellow and white pinafore dress with a bear bag.

    Credit: B&M

    Goldilocks (and the Three Bears)

    Sizes available: 7-9 years | Price: £7.99

    This World Book Day costume for 2021 is perfect for the little golden lock girl in your life. We love the little bear bag to go with this sweet dress.

    The Elmer the Elephant costume set features a multi-coloured patchwork onesie and matching head piece with an elephant's trunk and ears.

    Credit: Tu at Sainsbury’s

    Elmer The Elephant Multicoloured Costume

    Sizes available: 1-6 years | Price: £15.00

    This playful costume is perfect for lovers of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant. It features an all in one multicoloured Elmer suit in  squares with a matching Elmer elephant head hat.

    A young boy in blue dungarees, a red and white striped top, a navy flat hat with pink pig ears and a pink pig's snout. This is a great way to dress up as the Three Little Pigs for World Book Day 2021.

    Credit: Amazon

    Three Little Pigs costume

    Sizes available: S-XL | Price: £14.99

    Who isn’t familiar with the tale of the Three Little Pigs and the Wolf? Have your child dress-up as one of the pigs and get two of their friends to join in the fun too.

    Dress up as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz with this World Book Day costume 2021. The kit includes a red bow headband, a blue and white checked dress with red embellishments.

    Credit: B&M

    Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz

    Sizes available: 7-9 years | Price: £7.99

    Have your child take inspiration from the Yellow Brick Road with one of the best World Book Day costumes for 2021. This gorgeous Dorothy dress will look great on any young girl – just don’t forget to add some ruby red slippers.

    An all-in-one brown Gingerbread costume for World Book Day 2021

    Credit: Amazon

    Gingerbread Man costume

    Sizes available: 3-12 years | Price: £11.48

    This all-in-one Gingerbread suit is perfect for any cheeky child this World Book Day. Just avoid any foxes – as per the tale.

    Roald Dahl book character costumes

    Dress them up as Matilda with this World Book Day costume 2021. Set comes complete with blue dress, book and newt.

    Credit: Amazon

    Matilda

    Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £12.70

    Honour Roald Dahl’s beloved female heroine this World Book Day with this simple yet recognisable costume. Magical powers not included.

    The BFG World Book Day costume for 2021 includes brown trousers with attached metal belt piece, Green waistcoat and a big ears headband.

    Credit: Amazon

    The BFG

    Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £14.98

    Turn your little one into this huge character from a Roald Dahl classic one of these World Book Day costumes from Amazon. We love the giant ears with the easy-to-wear hairband for kids – genius!

    The all-in-one Fantastic Mr Fox costume featuring a maroon jacket, yellow waistcaot, neckerchief, trousers and the fox face hood.

    Credit: Tu at Sainsbury’s

    Fantastic Mr. Fox

    Sizes available: 3-10 years | Price: £15.00

    This all-in-one Fantastic Mr Fox costume is a dead ringer for the character illustrated by Quentin Blake in the popular children’s book. Perfect for mischievous characters of your own.

    A blonde boy the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory costume for World Book Day 2021. Set comes with the yellow shirt, blue trousers and golden ticket.

    Credit: Amazon

    Charlie from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

    Sizes available: 4-12 years | Price: £12.92

    Your child will love carrying around the coveted golden ticket this World Book Day in this Charlie and the Chocolate Factory costume. The set comes with the ticket, trousers and yellow shirt but sadly no chocolate.

    Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's oompa loompa costume comes with the brown and white dress, and stripy knee high socks.

    Credit: Amazon

    Oompa Loompa Factory Worker – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

    Sizes available: S-XL | Price: £12.99

    What child doesn’t love the oompa loompas employed by a certain Willy Wonka at his Chocolate Factory? This outfit will make for a great photo opportunity on World Book Day too. Just add some orange face paint and a green wig to complete the look.

     

    David Walliam’s book character costumes

    Child David Walliams Deluxe Awful Aunty Costume

    Credit: Amazon

    Awful Auntie

    Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £13.11

    Children will have so much fun coming up with cunning plots to steal Saxby Hall from its rightful heir Stella when dressed up as Aunt Alberta, a baddie dreamed up by David Williams for his Awful Auntie paperback.

    David Walliam's Deluxe Gangsta Granny Costume comes with a Purple Top, Black Skirt, Wig, Eyemask, Bag, Pearl Necklace & Glasses.

    Credit: Amazon

    Gangsta Granny

    Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £13.30

    Taken from the children’s fiction book Gangsta Granny by British comedian David Walliams, this cute fancy dress costume puts your little one at the centre of the story about the grandma who just happens to be a former international jewel thief…

    The Mr Stink costume includes a Sound Chip brown Jacket, Mock Waistcoat, Shirt & Bow Tie, Walking Stick, Glasses, Felt Sign & Fingerless Gloves.

    Credit: Amazon

    Mr Stink

    Sizes available: 4-12+ years | Price: £13.17

    Another favourite character from British comedian David Walliams and his brilliant children’s books. This costume is perfect for fans of Mr Stink – the sweet but somewhat smelly friend of schoolgirl Chloe.

    Modern book character costumes

    This Postman Pat costume for World Book Day 2021 comes with his blue hat, glasses, two letters, the red bag, and suit jacket and bottoms.

    Credit: Tu at Sainsbury’s

    Postman Pat

    Sizes available: 1-6 years | Price: £15.00

     

    Early in the morning, just as day is dawning on World Book Day, we’ve no doubt that your Postman Pat enthusiast will pull on this blue uniform with pride before setting out to deliver letters to the people of Greendale.

    This Horrid Henry costume comprises of a blue top with a lenticular detail, navy trousers, a Henry mask and a cool whoopee cushion.

    Credit: Tu at Sainsbury’s

    Horrid Henry

    Sizes available: 5-12 years | Price: £15.00

    Eureka! This Horrid Henry costume is perfect for the young prankster in your life.

    This iron man costume features the iconic all-in-one red suit with an accompanying helmet mask.

    Credit: Argos

    Iron Man

    Sizes available: 3-10 years | Price: £15.00

    Your little superhero will look undeniably cool as he protects the world while dressed up as Marvel Comics icon Iron Man.

    This Hermione Granger costume has a Gryffindor school uniform printed top with a matching grey skirt with red panels. It also comes complete with a brown wig and wand.

    Credit: Tu at Sainsbury’s

    Hermione Granger

    Sizes available: 5-12 years | Price: £15.00

    Have your kids get Hogwarts ready with this Hermione Granger costume from Sainsbury’s. Complete with the wig and wand, we think this World Book Day costume for 2021 is great value too.

    Comprising of a Gryffindor robe, this Harry Potter costume set also includes a wand, golden snitch, Harry's glasses, Hogwarts Express train ticket and book cover.

    Credit: Tu at Sainsbury’s

    Harry Potter

    Sizes available: 3-12 years | Price: £15.00

    Make World Book Day much more magical with this cute Harry Potter costume. Don’t forget to add the famous lightning bolt scar to their foreheads though.

    This orange Zog the Dragon all-in-one costume features a separate padded hood, wings, one touch fastening making it easy to change into, and little elasticated paws with claw embellishments.

    Credit: Tu at Sainsbury’s

    Zog the Dragon

    Sizes available: 1-8 years | Price: £15.00

    This costume is perfect for the young accident-prone dragon in your life. Based on Julia Donaldson’s beloved book, young Zog just wants to be the best student in dragon school.

    Credit: John Lewis

    George – Peppa Pig

    Sizes available: 4-6 years | Price: £10.00

    This George costume will have your little one roar!-ing to go on World Book Day.  Perfect for any young Peppa fan.

    This Very Hungry Caterpillar costume was meant for World Book Day 2021. It comprises of a green caterpillar outfit with padded sections and brown felt legs,

    Credit: Tu at Sainsbury’s

    The Very Hungry Caterpillar

    Sizes available: 1-8 years | Price: £14.00

    Younger children will love this delightful Hungry Caterpillar costume for World Book Day. The all-in-one green suit comes with detachable fruit – a nice feature for little ones to have fun with.

