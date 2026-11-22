It’s natural to notice a dip in your mood in the winter. But there’s no need to succumb to the sofa for the next few months – just a few tweaks to your daily routine can put a spring back in your step. Here’s how.

NURTURE PLANTS Tending a garden over changing seasons can stave off negative emotions. ‘The exercise, fresh air, caring for wildlife and growing plants all support the body and mind,’ says horticultural therapist Deb Hoskin. In fact, adults who garden every day have lower stress levels, found the Royal Horticultural Society. TAKE A SIESTA Let go of any guilt associated with a siesta and think of it as something that’s working with your mind to make you sharper, more alert and less stressed. Shut your eyes for a maximum of 30 minutes – set an alarm, just in case. CONNECT WITH YOUR INNER CHILD The responsibilities of adulthood can derail us from creating more fun in our lives, but our wellbeing depends on it, says clinical psychologist Dr Marsha Chinichian. Do what you used to love doing as a kid, and be with people who bring fun into your life.