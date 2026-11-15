3 easy ways | to sleep better

Feeling on edge? Being tense and anxious not only affects us negatively during the day, it also has a huge impact on our sleep. Sound familiar? If you’re losing out on much-needed shut-eye right now, our advice may help.

DITCH CAFFEINE Tired, but wired? That afternoon coffee-shop stop could be to blame. Have your usual tea or coffee first thing, then switch to decaffeinated drinks for the rest of the day to see if it reduces jangly nerves at night. STOP OVERTHINKING To quieten a whirring mind, cross your arms, place your palms on your shoulders and stroke arms downwards to your elbows. Keep repeating this, brushing hands down your arms while saying the words, “I am safe, I am safe in my body, I am safe in my life.” MOVE IN THE MORNING We know that exercise is good for beating stress, but it’s the movement you do first thing which could benefit your body and mind at night. Studies have found that early exercisers have lower blood pressure, sleep longer and have more beneficial sleep cycles compared to those who worked out at 1pm or 7pm.