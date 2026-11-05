3 WAYS TO | improve your health today!
Small changes, great results
Today's healthy checklist
- PROTECT YOUR FEET Never moisturise between your toes - it can cause interdigital maceration, where the skin goes wet and rubbery and splits.
- EMBRACE SWEARING People who swear during physical challenges can push themselves harder, found the American Psychological Association. It's believed this is due to swearing increasing confidence.
- SPOT EYE CHANGES A white ring just inside the outer edge of the iris can be a sign of raised blood cholesterol levels. If you're at all worried, visit your GP.
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Rose Goodman joined Future Publishing in 2020 and writes across Goodto.com, Woman & Home, Woman, Chat and Woman’s Own magazines. Prior to pursuing her career as a writer, Rose obtained a degree in psychology and went on to work in adult mental health for five years at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, specialising in eating disorders. She is fully trained in first aid, medical emergency response and motivational interviewing – a directive, patient-style counselling approach to address ambivalence in recovery. Rose has a passion for raising awareness around mental illness and the importance of prioritising our wellbeing.