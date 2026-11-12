3 WAYS TO | improve your health today!
Small changes, great results
Today's healthy checklist
- SING IN THE SHOWER Warming up your vocal cords during your morning wash can help you to feel happier, more alert and energised, says research.
- WASH SOCKS AT 60C From sweaty feet to collecting dirt, your socks are a bacteria breeding ground. Zap lurking germs and fungi by putting them on a hot wash.
- EAT BEANS, NOT BACON Swapping processed meat, such as sausages and bacon, for plant-based alternatives could reduce your risk of dementia, found Harvard University.
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Rose Goodman joined Future Publishing in 2020 and writes across Goodto.com, Woman & Home, Woman, Chat and Woman’s Own magazines. Prior to pursuing her career as a writer, Rose obtained a degree in psychology and went on to work in adult mental health for five years at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, specialising in eating disorders. She is fully trained in first aid, medical emergency response and motivational interviewing – a directive, patient-style counselling approach to address ambivalence in recovery. Rose has a passion for raising awareness around mental illness and the importance of prioritising our wellbeing.