It’s that time of year when many of us are ‘under the weather’. Woke up with a cold brewing? ‘While there’s no cure, there are several things you can do to help relieve symptoms,’ says superintendent pharmacist Claire Nevinson. Here’s your action plan to feel better.

1. Keep drinking

Hydration is really important. It can help your immune system to function, and it also helps thin the mucus that’s produced, says pharmacist Deborah Grayson. ‘Having a temperature can increase your need for fluids, so drinking plenty of water and warm teas can really help.’

2. Inhale steam

Blocked nose keeping you awake? When you lie down, gravity no longer helps mucus drain away from your nasal passages, causing it to pool. Plus, being horizontal can increase blood flow to your head and face, potentially causing swelling and further congestion. Try steam inhalation – it can reduce recovery time, found a study. Heat water (don’t let it boil), place your face about 20-30cm above the steam, close your eyes and breathe deeply for five minutes; or try a hot shower. Then blow your nose. The warm, moist air helps thin and loosen mucus, making it easier to drain.

Latest Videos From GoodtoKnow Watch full video here:

3. Take exercise with care

Going for a walk can help to shift mild symptoms, and getting out in fresh air can really clear your head, says Deborah. ‘But listen to your body. Don’t push yourself if you’re feeling too fatigued. If your symptoms are very severe, resting is a much better option. It will enable your body to focus on fighting infection.’

4. Be creative

Heat 10 sprigs of fresh thyme and 2tsp marshmallow root in 250ml of water with half a lemon, sliced, and simmer for 20 minutes. Cool, strain and stir in 200ml of honey. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to four weeks. ‘I swear by this remedy,’ says Deborah. ‘Anyone over 12 years old can take it in 5ml doses, two hours away from other medications.’

5. Get cooking

There’s actually no scientific basis to the expression ‘feed a cold, starve a fever’. However, having a nutritious homemade chicken soup can help provide the nutrients your body needs to activate the immune response, says Deborah. ‘Add ginger, lemongrass, thyme, lemon juice and lots of vegetables for an extra boost.’

6. Try herbs

Pelargonium is a cough treatment, while echinacea has research showing it reduces cough and cold infections and also helps to avoid the need for antibiotics, says medical herbalist Dr Chris Etheridge. ‘Look for quality products displaying the THR (Traditional Herbal Registration) logo.’

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

IF YOU HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT YOUR HEALTH, SEE YOUR GP. CONSULT YOUR GP OR MEDICAL EXPERT BEFORE TAKING NEW SUPPLEMENTS.