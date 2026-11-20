BEEF chow mein
Ready in a flash!
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READY IN: 20 MINS CALS: 699 FAT: 30G SAT FAT: 9G CARBS: 68G SERVES: 4
You will need
- 4 nests dried medium egg noodles
- 3tbsp sesame oil (or use vegetable oil)
- 4 large garlic cloves, sliced
- 400g beef mince
- 2 medium free-range eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 bunch spring onions, cut into 5cm lengths, plus extra to serve
- 2 large carrots, cut into thin matchsticks/julienne
- 200g Chinese leaf/green cabbage, shredded
- Large handful bean sprouts
- 1tbsp cornflour mixed to a paste with 120ml water
- Toasted sesame seeds, to serve (optional)
For the sauce
- 3tbsp each light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce and Chinese (Shaoxing) rice wine
- 1-2tsp Chiu Chow chilli oil (or use chilli flakes), plus extra to serve
- 1tbsp caster sugar
How to do it:
- Mix all the sauce ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside.
- Cook the noodles according to the pack instructions. Drain and toss with 1tbsp oil, then set aside.
- Meanwhile, heat 1tbsp oil in a large wok or frying pan over a high heat. Fry the garlic for a few seconds, then add the beef and cook, breaking it up, for 6-8 mins until starting to brown.
- Add 4tbsp of the sauce mixture and cook for another 2 mins until caramelised. Add the eggs and mix to scramble, then transfer to a plate.
- Return the pan to the heat with the remaining 1tbsp oil. Add the veg and stir-fry for 2-3 mins. Mix the cornflour mixture with the remaining sauce, then add to the pan with the cooked noodles and beef. Toss until everything is coated in the sauce, then serve, topped with sesame seeds and extra spring onions and chilli oil, if liked.
TOP TIP If you can’t find rice wine, dry sherry is a good substitute.
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