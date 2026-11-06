BLIND determination

In a frilly white dress with her hair tied up in a bun, Adriene was an adorable baby who grew into a smiley little girl. But despite her happy outlook, Adriene had been facing an enormous challenge since the day she was born.

Because not only is Adriene blind but she was born without any eyes at all.

A condition called complete bilateral cryptophthalmos meant her eyeballs, eyelashes and eyebrows all stopped developing in the womb.

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Adriene faced huge challenges from birth (Image credit: Future Studios)

Where there's a will, I'm sure there's a way

Having never known anything different, Adriene's condition didn't hold her back.

She reached all her milestones, learnt to walk and talk.

'I'm the type of person that figures my own stuff out,' she says. 'I try every possibility before going for help. Where there's a will, I'm sure there's a way.'

And as she got older, she was able to cook, clean and take care of herself just as well as any sighted person.

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By 19, she'd left home and was living independently.

And that Christmas, when visiting her parents, she came home with a big surprise.

She was pregnant!

Adriene while pregnant at 19. (Image credit: Future Studios)

Only, her happy news was met with concern.

'My dad wasn't too happy,' Adriene remembers.

He told her that she wouldn't be able to look after her child properly without being able to see.

And when her brother suggested she let their worried mum raise the baby, Adriene was horrified.

There was no way that she was going to let that happen.

After her daughter Adrianna was born, Adriene was determined to prove herself.

'My mum... she helped out a lot, but sometimes I had to tell her to back off,' she remembers.

But she just got on with it.

And as her daughter grew, she thrived.

'She was saying sentences by the time she was 16, 17 months old,' Adriene says proudly.

'She was putting her shoes on the right feet by the time she was 15 months, because I was teaching her that stuff early. I just kind of had to go for it.'Although she admits there were challenges.

'Parents get pooped and peed on!' she laughs.

In fact, Adriene loved being a mum so much that she soon fell pregnant again.

People have been mean. They're very judgemental

This time, when her second daughter Trinity was born, Adriene felt much more confident.

'I pay attention to audio cues,' she explains. 'I knew their cries - the hungry cries, the bored cries,' she says. 'It was easy for me.'

She even taught her eldest girl to cook when she was just five years old.

And neither of her daughters felt like they were missing out on anything because of their mum's disability.

In fact, the only struggles they truly faced growing up were the negative reactions from other people.

Stares and weird looks upset them.

'This world is not nice,' Adriene says. 'Even though I can't see, I do know what it's like. People have been mean. They're very judgemental.'

Adrianna and Trinity growing up (Image credit: Future Studios)

Someone once even called social services with concerns about her ability to parent.

'It's just people who are uneducated,' she explains. 'My kids have never been taken away because I'm doing what I'm supposed to do.'

Which is simply being a loving mother.

Something that Adrianna and Trinity, now adults, can attest to.

'My mother can do everything that I can do,' Trinity says. 'She can clean up. She can cook... I can't really compare her to anything else because she is the only mother I've had.'

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In an attempt to change people's perspectives, Adriene started posting videos of herself online.

'My main purpose was to raise awareness about my eye condition, because I don't know anyone that has it,' she explains.

'Why not put my story out there? Maybe one day I'll come across somebody who's like me.'

And having faced a lifetime of judgement, she was more than prepared to take on any internet trolls.

'You better have thick skin when you do this social media thing,' she says. 'If you don't... they will break you.'

The main criticism she faces is when people say that her children must do everything for her.

'Who took care of them, then?' she laughs. 'No, you got that wrong.'

Trinity agrees.

'I help my mum,' she says. 'But we don't take care of her.'

'I don't have to walk her places. I don't have to take her places. She can go by herself.'

You just have to live the best way you know how

Adriene is determined to break the 'stigma' attached to being a blind mum.

'For blind parents, who people underestimate a lot, society just doesn't give us the credit that we deserve,' she says.

'You just have to live the best way you know how.'

The trio are like any other family.

'We're no different,' Trinity says.

Except for one thing.

Their incredible supermum.

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