Chicken PAD THAI
Simple to make at home, and faster than a delivery!
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READY IN: 30 MINS CALS: 992 FAT: 30G SAT FAT: 6G CARBS: 114G SERVES: 2
You will need
- 180g flat rice noodles
- 2tbsp groundnut or vegetable oil
- 50g unsalted peanuts
- 1 large chicken breast, cut into small chunks
- 3 banana shallots, finely sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 medium eggs, lightly beaten
- 2tsp soy sauce
- 100g bean sprouts
- 4 spring onions, finely sliced
- Small bunch coriander, chopped
- Lime wedges and sliced fresh chilli, to serve
For the sauce
- 2tbsp tamarind paste
- 2tbsp soft light brown sugar
- 1tbsp each, fish sauce, sweet soy sauce (ketjap manis)
- ½tsp chilli powder (optional)
How to do it:
- Soak the noodles in warm water for 15 mins to soften. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a wok or large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the peanuts and fry for 4-5 mins until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon, leaving the oil behind. Set aside to cool, then finely chop.
- Return the pan to the heat and add the chicken. Cook for 8 mins until cooked through, then set aside. Add the shallots and garlic to the pan and fry for 2 mins until softened.
- Beat the eggs with the soy sauce. Push the shallots and garlic to one side of the pan and add the eggs. Cook for 1 min, scrambling, then add the cooked chicken, drained noodles, sauce ingredients, bean sprouts, and most of the spring onions and the coriander.
- Cook, tossing, for 2-3 mins until everything is piping hot, then divide between bowls.
TOP TIP
TOP WITH THE RESERVED SPRING ONIONS, CORIANDER AND PEANUTS, THEN SERVE WITH LIME WEDGES FOR SQUEEZING.
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