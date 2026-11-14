NEW SPY DRAMA | Honey

HONEY

DRAMA

9pm & 9.50pm

BBC1

Set in 1982 East Berlin, stylishly dark comic drama Honey takes us deep into the world of Cold War espionage.

The six-parter stars The Nevers' Ann Skelly as Martha, a deep-cover agent for MI6 who, despite being used for honeytrap operations, is desperate to get her teeth into more gritty spy work.

'Martha thinks that people don't know her brilliance, so she's quite keen to prove that she's exceptional,' says Ann, who also stars in Netflix's House of Guinness.

Although she's kept on a tight leash by her handler Graham Anderson, played by The Diplomat's Rory Kinnear, Martha soon pushes the boundaries and her actions see her forced to team up with arrogant CIA operative Aaron Neeland (Nate Mann), who's using the alias Kurt Fischer.

Love trap?

Sparks fly, but things become complicated when they encounter Friedrich Bauman (Jannis Niewöhner), the ruthless head of counter-espionage against British targets for the secret police, the Stasi.

And although getting caught up with Friedrich could mean instant death, Martha finds herself in an exhilarating but dangerous love triangle.

'Martha is initially drawn to Kurt,' says Ann, 29. 'But then they are pushed together and really resent each other and having to work together.

'With Friedrich she's drawn to the idea that he is this superstar in counter-espionage and the absolute forbidden element of that makes her want to get deeper involved. She's drawn to danger.'

* Take a look at the fabulous trailer for Honey below....