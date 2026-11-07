WATCH LIVE | Tonight's Strictly

STRICTLY COME DANCING

ENTERTAINMENT

6.30PM

BBC1

We're now at the halfway point of this year's competition, with Halloween behind us and Blackpool yet to come. The judges have previously commented that it has so far been one of the most even contests they've seen, although there do seem to be a few front runners at this stage.

Could Delta Goodrem make it all the way?

Could Delta Goodrem make it all the way? Way back in the third week, head judge Shirley said to her, 'I think you're going to go all the way,' while Craig pronounced her 'a-maz-ing!'. Delta's pro partner Kai Widdrington reached the semi-final with AJ Odudu in 2021, and though the pair were then finalists, AJ had to pull out through injury. Could Kai end up competing in the final for the first time this year?

Jaime Winstone forced to withdraw this week

Jamie Winstone and her partner Carlos in a previous Strictly epsiode. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Due to an injury, Jaime Winstone has been advised by doctors to rest and, as a result, she will not be dancing in this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing. In line with the rules of the show, Jaime and her pro partner Carlos will receive a bye through to next week if they can dance again.

Jaime Winstone says: 'I am absolutely devastated not to be dancing this weekend due to a torn abdominal muscle. I am in considerable pain, and my doctors have advised complete rest to give my body the best possible chance to heal. As frustrating as it is, I have to put my health first and follow their advice to step away from dancing this week.

'I love every moment of dancing and performing with Carlos, and I am praying for a speedy recovery so that I can continue this magical journey. I want to thank everyone for their incredible support so far. It means more than you know. Wishing everyone on the show all the luck, love and strength for Saturday night and I hope to be back on that dance floor very soon. With love, Jaime.'