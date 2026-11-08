DOUBLE Vision!

In this week's showcase from our sister site Truly, we meet Sofia and Julia, who've taken drastic steps to look more alike.

Sitting in front of the mirror each morning, Julia and Sofia spend hours perfecting their look for the day. They each apply blusher, highlighter and bronzer.

Next, they painstakingly go over what they'll be wearing that day. There's only one rule: it must all look the same.

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With their long dark hair, blue eyes and matching make-up and outfits, it's no wonder that Julia and Sofia constantly get mistaken for twins.

But in reality, the girls aren't related. They're just the best of friends who embrace looking similar. The girls, now in their 20s, have been good pals since they were 6.

Growing up in Sweden, they both battled insecurities. 'We found strength together,' Sofia says, explaining how dressing the same made them both feel more confident.

However, as the pair reached their late teens, naturally their bodies and faces began to change. Julia and Sofia were not happy about this. And they took a dramatic step to ensure they looked more alike.

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'We get procedures done to look like twins,' Julia says. It all started on Sofia's 18th birthday.

'I had lipo done in my double chin to look more like Sofia because I was really insecure about that, and I always loved how defined Sofia's chin was and her jawline,' Julia reveals. That was just the start.

'I'm planning to get a boob job done because I had a baby three years ago and I breastfed,' she says. 'So I feel like I want to make them look better again. And also, I want them to be larger, obviously. Sofia has bigger boobs and I want to be more similar to her.'

Meanwhile, Sofia admits that she likes injecting filler into her lips to make them bigger. 'Small lips are a no for me,' she says.

She even comments that the pair are 'addicted' to getting procedures done. 'We get fillers, facials, on a regular basis,' she explains. Julia adds that they don't see it as a big deal. 'We feel OK with being addicted to procedures because I don't feel like we go too overboard with things,' she says.

Growing up as best mates in Sweden (Image credit: Future)

However, it seems their friends and family don't feel the same. 'Nobody's really supportive of our procedures,' Sofia sighs. 'To be honest, our families don't like it.

We get hate on social media, a lot of hateful comments, a lot of jealousy and judgment. They say things like we look like plastic monsters or have duck lips.'

Some also comment that the girls looked better before they had work done. One online critic even said Sofia 'looks like the drag version of Angelina Jolie'. Sometimes they are criticised for their obsession to look alike.

Sofia (left) and Julia, trying out blonde wigs (Image credit: Future)

'Maybe we have a special type of friendship that is weird to some people,' Julia shrugs. 'Yeah, like it's weird or codependent,' agrees Sophie.

Since moving to Los Angeles in 2019, Julia and Sofia feel more comfortable twinning. They believe people are more accepting in LA. And now their daily routine has become all about ensuring they look as similar as possible.

'To get ready in the morning, it takes anywhere from an hour to three hours,' Julia explains. 'Sometimes we disagree on what the look should be for the day. And then we can get into arguments.'

Every outfit is carefully planned (Image credit: Future)

They also attend the same gym several times a week and do the same workouts. They have no plans to give up on their desire to look the same.

'Honestly, I don't think we will stop getting procedures ever,' Sofia confirms. 'We will not overdo it, but we will make it look good,' Julia adds.

For Sofia and Julia, twinning is winning. And the pair refuse to let negative comments get them down.

'To all the haters and all the hate comments, just mind your business,' Julia says. 'Just go find something better to do.'

Truly is the home of Amazing True Stories – celebrating difference, maintaining a sense of wonder and confronting the extreme. View more on our YouTube channel.