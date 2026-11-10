EastEnders shock | Janine is back in Walford

EastEnders

Soap

BBC1

7.30pm

Life is pretty chaotic for Linda right now, in light of Nancy and Lee’s surrogacy palaver – and things are about to get worse. A lot worse. This week, the nightmare that is Janine Butcher is back on the scene, and she has some info to impart that sends Linda into a tailspin. Could it be to do with their mutual ex, Mick? It all begins with a phone call….

Lee's secret!

Shortly after Linda’s son Lee has stumbled in after another night on the ale, Linda sees his phone ringing and decides to answer it. EastEnders bosses aren’t yet revealing who is on the end of the line, nor what they say, but the upshot is that the conversation leaves Linda shell-shocked. She seeks support from Elaine and Sharon before offloading on Max, but soon realises that, in order to get to the truth, she must speak to Janine, face to face.

Our Walford mole says: ‘There’s absolutely no love lost between Linda and Janine – not only did Janine frame Linda for drink-driving, but she also seduced Mick and had a child with him. So any meeting between these two is bound to be spicy! Janine has a few things to say, but Linda refuses to believe her.’

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What does it mean for Max and Linda?

Returning home, Linda speaks to Max again, and the pair confront Janine together. But Max can be an absolute tool sometimes and, not for the first time, he makes a decision he may live to regret… The following day, a nervous Linda puts Nancy, Lee and Johnny in the loop, and panics when they go AWOL. She eventually finds Nancy and they talk things through, although more drama is on the cards when Zack checks in on his ex-girlfriend and her waters break. Linda is busy looking for Lee at the time and finds him at Harry’s Barn, drunk as a skunk. As he confides in his mum that he’s worried about fatherhood, the pair are unaware that Nancy is on her way to Walford General to give birth. Will Nance hand over the newborn? And, crucially, what’s the big discovery that has left the Carters all at sea?