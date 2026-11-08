Behind Karen, the heavy pub door swung closed, shutting off the boozy chatter and the whoops of laughter. She paced slowly along the quay in the cold, clammy sea mist and wrapped her arms tighter about her. A solitary cat slipped past, silent and intent in the night. Little waves slapped on the nearby hulls as the boats jostled on the turn of the tide.

What did it matter that she was alone in the freezing night? She raised her chin in defiance. The chill air was nothing compared to the gaping ache in her heart.

But her ears were straining to hear that pub door opening again, to catch David's running footsteps. David come to apologise and draw her back into the warm.

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She spun round – footsteps were coming, but the clip of high heels told her that it must be her friend Alison.

'There you are! You didn't even take your coat!'

He had never mentioned this turn of events

Karen shrugged when she noticed the droplets of water shimmering on her sweater as Alison fussed about with an umbrella.

The evening, which had started so magically among their friends in the pub, had ended abruptly when Karen's partner David had announced his news. Now Karen's eyes blazed and her cheeks burned.

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'It might be wonderful!' Alison said, linking Karen's arm. 'Going on tour round Europe with David's band. Why don't you talk it over with him?'

But Karen strutted along in silence, her chin tucked down as she recalled David's words...

'We've got the contract – the Wickombe Braves on tour!' His eyes had shone in the firelight of the pub. Then he jumped to his feet to play a few bars on his air guitar and threw his head back in a rock-star pose. 'Won't it be great?' he laughed.

She had sat there stunned. He had never even mentioned this turn of events.

He hadn't even noticed how her eyes were squeezed closed to keep back the tears

David, the first man she had ever seen as a life partner. Both their families had been pleased for them when the wedding was announced.

'An engineer will always have work, dear,' her mum had said, and went on to talk of hats.

'Great lad, David,' her father had nodded. 'He'll do well!'

A sudden spatter of rain stung her eyes. Blinded, that was the word. But whoever would have thought that David's little hobby band could have been talent-spotted by a producer?

As they had huddled in their corner in the pub, David had been so excited he hadn't even noticed how her eyes were squeezed closed to keep back the tears.

'I'm sorry, David,' she'd mumbled as she rushed out. She couldn't even look at him. He hardly seemed to hear what she said among the congratulations.

'We'll talk tomorrow,' he'd called after her, a note of confusion in his voice.

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I just thought you'd love it too

How could he make such a huge decision without talking it over first? She had just qualified as a veterinarian and was ready to start work. What if she took a job miles away and didn't consult him?

Alison tried to shelter her with the umbrella. 'Why won't you talk to him? Discuss it?'

'Because he never asked me! Don't you understand?'

'I'll drive you home.'

A solitary gull swept by overhead, one wing silvered in the light of the street lamp.

The next afternoon was misty and autumnal. David looked sheepish as they walked in the park. 'I was so thrilled, I never thought,' he mumbled. 'I just thought you'd love it too, the tour...' Then he took a deep breath. 'I don't have to go, you know, with the band.' He swallowed. 'I'll tell the boys. They'll soon find a replacement. I'm so sorry I upset you last night. Are we still OK – you and me?'

Karen didn't look at him. She kept her hands in her pockets. Finally, she looked into his face. It was drawn from a sleepless night but in his beseeching blue gaze she saw the David she knew and loved.

'I'll think about it,' she replied, before turning and walking back to town.

The following week, in town, down by the harbour... 'From now on, we decide things together, all right?' Karen said.

David nodded and gave her that boyish grin that always melted her heart.

'We could start now.' He stopped outside an estate agent's window. 'What do you think of that place, there?'

Karen smiled. 'When we get back from the tour, David, we'll start looking then, together.'

Smiling, David took her hand, and they both gazed out to sea. The tide had finally turned.

THE END