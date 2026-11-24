FACT OR FICTION? | Bran’s always best for your bowels
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FICTION
Bran (found in wholemeal bread and cereals) contains insoluble fibre, which can aggravate some digestive systems. If you are sensitive, speak to your doctor about how psyllium supplements might work better for you.
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Group Health Director
Faye M Smith is a Senior Health And Lifestyle writer working across Woman & Home, Feel Good You, Woman’s Own and Woman magazine. Having gained an NCTJ postgraduate diploma, Faye has worked for 15 years in journalism, covering a range of lifestyle topics for companies including the BBC, Press Association, News UK and Hachette.