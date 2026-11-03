FACT OR FICTION? | Reading in dim light damages your eyes
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IT'S FICTION!
Our eyes are designed to adapt to different levels of light by the widening or narrowing of the pupil, the hole in the centre of the coloured iris. In dim light, muscles in the iris contract to allow more light into the eye and on to the retina at the back.
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Group Health Director
Faye M Smith is a Senior Health And Lifestyle writer working across Woman & Home, Feel Good You, Woman’s Own and Woman magazine. Having gained an NCTJ postgraduate diploma, Faye has worked for 15 years in journalism, covering a range of lifestyle topics for companies including the BBC, Press Association, News UK and Hachette.