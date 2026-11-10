FACT OR FICTION? | Sugar causes type 2 diabetes

Our health experts put you straight…

Faye M Smith&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features less than a min read
Sugar cubes and spoonful of sugar on blue background
(Image credit: Getty Images)

BOTH!

According to Diabetes UK, there’s no proof that high sugar intakes cause type 2 diabetes. However, too much sugar can contribute to an excess of calories, making us more likely to become overweight – and this is the biggest risk factor.

Faye M Smith
Faye M Smith
Group Health Director

Faye M Smith is a Senior Health And Lifestyle writer working across Woman & Home, Feel Good You, Woman’s Own and Woman magazine. Having gained an NCTJ postgraduate diploma, Faye has worked for 15 years in journalism, covering a range of lifestyle topics for companies including the BBC, Press Association, News UK and Hachette.