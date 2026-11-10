FACT OR FICTION? | Sugar causes type 2 diabetes
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According to Diabetes UK, there’s no proof that high sugar intakes cause type 2 diabetes. However, too much sugar can contribute to an excess of calories, making us more likely to become overweight – and this is the biggest risk factor.
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Group Health Director
Faye M Smith is a Senior Health And Lifestyle writer working across Woman & Home, Feel Good You, Woman’s Own and Woman magazine. Having gained an NCTJ postgraduate diploma, Faye has worked for 15 years in journalism, covering a range of lifestyle topics for companies including the BBC, Press Association, News UK and Hachette.