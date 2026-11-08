Weekend reads

Chilling thriller
Ginny's life in London could hardly be worse: poverty, paranoia, and low self-esteem, rooted in a traumatic relationship and a terrifying break-in, keep her trapped in a cycle that she cannot escape. When an envelope arrives offering a coveted artist's residency in Scotland, she can't believe her luck. But the remote island soon reveals its darker side, as scratching in the walls and the boatman's fiery warnings leave Ginny questioning her and her daughter's hasty move. Enough to make your skin crawl- chilling and utterly gripping.
Quirky humour
It's incredibly difficult to follow a debut as successful as Lessons in Chemistry, but this novel is a charming and witty triumph. Set in 1980s New York, it follows Batter Gray, a recent graduate with an unusual 'ear' for poetry, who lands a job at the world's most prestigious poetry journal. Soon he is caught up in the bitter rivalry between its twin editors-in-chief, while navigating a bizarre cast of editors and the increasingly eccentric world around him. With its unforgettable characters, quirky humour and celebration of poetry, it's stylish, uplifting and wonderfully entertaining.
Zoe is a features writer and books editor for Woman&Home. Over the last fifteen years she has worked on magazine titles including Marie Claire, Now, LOOK, Woman’s Weekly and Junior.
She loves to travel and is a self-confessed luxury hotel junkie following a honeymoon stay in Ravello on the glamorous Amalfi Coast, which she claims spoilt her forever. Having also visited Lake Como, Puglia, Tuscany (where she got married), Venice and Rome on more than one occasion, it’s no surprise that she hopes to live in Italy one day.
Travelling with family is important to Zoe, appreciating the time she spends on holiday with her husband and two daughters. Although she loves Italy, it’s Greece that’s become their family holiday place. With an intoxicating mix of beautiful beaches, warm weather and chic hotels catered to families, it’s a win-win for everyone.
Her most memorable trips would have to be South Africa and Canada for their vast, wild and dramatic landscapes, New York for that ‘film set’ feeling and swimming with pigs in The Bahamas.
The Norway Fjordes and Vancouver are firmly on her travel wish list, but she is just as fascinated by Europe’s cities and could spend most of her life on short breaks - although her beach-loving husband may have something to say about that.
Always looking for that escape from the norm, a source of inspiration and relaxation away from a hectic home and work life, Zoe is most likely to be found googling ‘out-of-this-world hotels’ and then working out how to get there…