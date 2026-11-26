Q: My mother had bunions. Will I get them too?

(Image credit: Dr Gill)

A: Bunions are bony deformities that develop on the side of the feet around the joint where the big toe meets the foot. The swelling gradually makes your big toe start to point towards your other toes, causing pain and swelling. The exact cause is unknown, but while not directly inherited, bunions are often associated with a family history of the condition. People with certain foot shapes or biomechanics (our body shape, the way we stand, walk and move) may be more prone to developing bunions. While not the primary cause, wearing shoes that are too tight or narrow, especially in the toe area, can put extra pressure on the big toe joint and worsen bunion symptoms. Other factors include arthritis (such as gout, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis), as well as other foot disorders. Bunions are more common in women, which could be due to a combination of factors, including shoe styles and hormonal influences.