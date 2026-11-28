Q: After my marriage broke down a couple of years ago, my GP prescribed me sertraline for anxiety. It worked well, but when I weaned myself off it last year, I found that I struggled with withdrawal symptoms. I can feel my anxiety coming back, but really don’t want to go back on medication. I have looked into counselling instead, but can’t afford that kind of money. Please help.

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A: It’s not uncommon to experience withdrawal symptoms when coming off sertraline. This can be minimised by doing it slowly and sometimes your GP will suggest other medication short-term to help. However, talking therapies, like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), are also very effective at managing anxiety. Details of how you can self-refer for talking therapies on the NHS are at nhs.uk.