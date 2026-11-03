HELP! | Do I have ADHD?

Q: I struggle with focus and organisation, and I'm wondering if I may have ADHD. If diagnosed later in life, can anything helpful be done?

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A: ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) is very real, and it doesn't just affect children. It often continues into adulthood, even if it wasn't picked up earlier.Many people, especially women, are only diagnosed later on, once things start to feel harder to manage. It's not just about being distracted. ADHD can affect organisation, emotions, sleep and day-to-day life in ways that can feel quite overwhelming. Your GP can help arrange an assessment for you. Treatment might include medication, as well as simple strategies to help you with routines, focus and managing stress. With the right support, many people feel a huge sense of relief, and start to understand themselves better.