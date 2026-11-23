Q: My partner’s great but he keeps wanting to try new positions in bed. We meet at weekends and he keeps turning up with a new idea for how to ‘do it’ – he’s even brought along pictures to show me the moves! I certainly don’t want to stick to just the missionary position but I suspect he only likes the sex when it’s different from what we did last week!

(Image credit: Future)

A: I’m wondering what’s behind his need for novelty – and why you are uncomfortable with that. I suspect you think he’s bored so you’re feeling rejected. You need to talk to understand each other’s sexual and emotional needs. If you know he isn’t rejecting you, you’ll be more comfortable with his need for different positions.