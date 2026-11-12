HELP! | I have a rash

Q: I’ve developed red spots on my chest. What are they?

(Image credit: Dr Gill)

A: It’s impossible to be certain without looking closely, so you need to show them to your doctor. There are many possibilities, including infective spots (bacterial or fungal), bruising, allergic reactions or side effects from certain medications; even pigmentation scars. They could be moles; not all are brown, some are red, pink or purple (confusingly, some even colourless), which can be benign but could also be malignant melanomas. Alternatively, they may be ‘spider naevi’ (angiomas), which are small flat red/purple dots with lines extending from the centre that resemble spider legs, caused by enlarged blood vessels. They disappear if you press on the spot, reappearing when you take your finger off. Spider angiomas don’t cause pain but may lightly bleed if injured. These are extremely common, usually harmless, but may occur more if you have a condition such as cirrhosis, rheumatoid arthritis, liver inflammation, or are malnourished. Just about any skin disease can produce red spots – see your doctor for a thorough check.