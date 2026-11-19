Q: Are high-caffeine ‘energy’ drinks dangerous for children?

(Image credit: Dr Gill)

A: From April 2027, it will be illegal to sell drinks containing over 150mg of caffeine per litre to the under 16s, excluding teas or coffees. Around 100,000 children consume at least one high-caffeine energy drink daily. Harmful effects include disrupted sleep, increased anxiety, poor concentration and reduced educational outcomes. Children from more deprived communities are more likely to consume them, especially boys. They’re also associated with increased risky behaviours such as substance use, violence and unsafe sex. Reviewing data from 57 studies of 1.2 million young people in 21 countries showed anxiety, stress and suicidal thoughts as additional risks. Energy drinks offer little nutritional value and many contain large amounts of added sugar. Research on the UK soft drinks industry levy shows reducing children’s sugar intake from drinks can improve dental health and obesity.