Q: Over the years, I have been very lucky with my health, but I have arthritis in my left knee. It has been getting progressively worse. My GP sent me to see an orthopaedic surgeon, who told me the time has come for me to have a knee replacement. I have never had an anaesthetic, and I’m frightened. I have nightmares about not waking up.

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A: Before your scheduled surgery, you will be invited to attend a pre-operative assessment clinic. Tell them about your concerns. You won’t necessarily see the anaesthetist at that appointment, but you will see them before your operation. Knee replacement surgery can be done under local anaesthesia with sedation, if needed, so you could be awake throughout the whole thing. Talk to them about your worries and they’ll try to find a solution that works for you.