HELP! | I’m worried about my son

Q: My 22-year-old son does nothing besides work. He goes to work, comes home and sits in his room. He has no social life and, when I suggest he and I do something together, he says that he prefers to be at home. I’m really worried about him, as he should be out with friends and enjoying life at his age.

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A: You'd lose. Not because she would prefer him to you but because you should never give ultimatums over love. Yes, he was a pretty poor dad, but he may have realised what he missed, finds it difficult to apologise and try again, but now has a perfect way to do so? She's right to give him a chance. You should give him one too.