HELP! | My elderly mum won’t listen to reason

Q: My mother is in her 80s and becoming fragile, but is fiercely independent. She refuses to consider the idea of sheltered housing, let alone a retirement home, as she says she couldn’t have her pets. She also says that she wouldn’t be able to meet her friends for coffee – although there are only a few of them left. I feel worried about the future.

(Image credit: Suzie Hayman)

A: We all need to have those difficult conversations about old age, so settle down and talk with her. Explain your anxieties – but if your mother is in possession of her marbles and able to cope, once you’ve raised the issue, you have to respect her wishes. Instead, come up with plans that will satisfy both of you: many homes facilitate pets and outside visits. Above all, stop infantilising her – she’s an adult who can weigh up the options. However hard it feels, it’s her responsibility, not yours.