Q: We had a holiday with my son, his wife, her daughters (aged seven and nine) and my son’s 10-year-old son. The children fought constantly and my grandson threw tantrums when his dad played with his step-siblings. He refused to go to bed and demanded attention. My son only sees his child during holidays, since his ex and her new husband live abroad.

(Image credit: Suzie Hayman)

A: This boy has lost daily life with his father and the stability of his original family. It’s easy to see how he could feel jealous and lash out at the kids he sees as rivals. Encourage your son to keep in touch online as often as possible and to try to arrange visits at weekends. That way, holidays won’t be the only time they get to be together.