Q: I’ve started work at a very toxic place. The people I work with spread gossip about each other, creating an atmosphere where no one trusts anyone. I can’t say anything, as even the managers are like this. I enjoy the work, so what should I do?

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A: While you may not be able to fix the culture, you can protect your own mental space. Be polite, professional and emotionally detached from the drama as much as possible. Bear in mind that toxic workplaces often lead to burnout and depression, so keep an eye out for other job opportunities for the sake of your health.