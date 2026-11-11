HELP! | She abused me

Q: My 79-year-old mother, who physically abused me throughout my childhood, has asked me to care for her. She says my version of the past never happened and says we were ‘close’, which isn’t true. The thought of having a person who made my childhood hell living in my house, dependent on me, fills me with terror. Why do I feel guilty for saying no?

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A: The guilt you’re feeling is common among abuse survivors, but know that you have no obligation to endanger your wellbeing for someone who harmed you, regardless of biological relationship. Duty does not require you to sacrifice your mental health. There are other options for her via adult social care. Your primary responsibility is to yourself and the family you’ve built, not to someone who has hurt you.