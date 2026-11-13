HELP! | She’s too young for a beauty routine

Q: My 13-year-old is nagging me to get her some beauty products, which I think are unnecessary at her age. I don’t want her to start on a beauty routine. She assures me that all her friends use products, and they are being encouraged by their mothers. I don’t know many of the parents, but the two I have spoken to don’t seem to have the same concerns as I do.

(Image credit: Future)

A: I understand your concern, as it seems that young women/girls are exposed to the beauty industry at an increasingly early age. There are two aspects here: one is the reason they want to be beautiful; the other is the potential effect of chemicals on their bodies. Neither is good for their development and you are right to be cautious. Your child wants to be like her peers, so I wonder if you could talk to her about having healthy skin, and find something she can use on her skin that would be good for it, such as sun cream. This way, she will be able to share that she too, uses skin products in a way you’re more comfortable with.