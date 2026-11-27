Q: I’ve become very attached to a cat who has been coming round to my house over the last two years. I put food out for her and she now comes inside. The problem is she has fleas and my carers are not keen on her. They have asked me to deal with the fleas or stop allowing her inside. I can’t treat her, as she’s not my cat. The owners live a few doors away. If I tell them I’m feeding her, they may stop her coming.

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A: I understand you’re concerned about the owner’s reaction but it is not good for the cat to have fleas, so you would be doing a service to the cat if you told them. As the owners, they would rightly want to know if their cat is being fed elsewhere because, like humans, it is not good for animals to overeat. You clearly love this cat and I wonder if you would be able to have one of your own. I know this would depend on how you and/or your carers could look after it. It may be worth asking them.