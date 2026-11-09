HELP! | We sit in silence every evening

Q: My partner’s never been one for talking. Originally, I liked that we didn’t feel the need to chat all the time. But now it’s 20 years on, the children have left home and I just feel lonely. All we do is sit in silence most nights, and if I try to chat with him, he says he’s bored and turns the television on. I’m on the point of leaving, but I worry I’m ‘throwing the baby out with the bathwater’.

(Image credit: Future)

A: Given that you’ve been together for so long and have children, if your partner was motivated to find you and your relationship interesting again, I’d suggest giving things another go. But you’ve clearly both grown out of each other. Being single may mean you feel just as lonely at first – but, over time, you will have the chance to find new love that fulfils you both. It’s time to leave.