Q: I went into business with my friend. We’re both hairdressers and were struggling to make ends meet with our own shops. It was fine to start with, but I find her way of working intolerable. She’s messy, leaves products with lids off, throws things away that could still be used and so on. I don’t want to lose her friendship, but I don’t want to stay in business with her.

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A: I’m sure you’re aware of the old adage ‘don’t mix business with pleasure’. It’s hard partnering with someone and the relationship needs to be worked on. The first step is to sit down and talk to each other about how things are progressing, what’s going well and what could be better. If you can’t do this on your own, find a business coach to help you. There may be some easy solutions that you can introduce. If, after a discussion, you feel it is best to part, you’ll need advice on how to dissolve the partnership.