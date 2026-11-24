Q: I’m 52 and wear glasses, and I’ve suddenly started seeing flashing lights and floaters in one eye. Should I be worried?

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A: Sudden floaters or flashing lights in your vision – especially in one eye – can be a sign of something serious, like a retinal tear or detachment, which can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated quickly. Other possible causes include posterior vitreous detachment (common with age), vitreous bleeding, migraines with aura or eye injury. Even if you wear glasses and have no other eye problems, it’s important to get checked urgently. Retinal detachment is a medical emergency – early treatment can save your sight. Any new or sudden changes in vision should be assessed by an optometrist or ophthalmologist as soon as possible. Not all A&E departments have eye specialists, so it’s best to call ahead or contact NHS 111 for advice on where to go.