HELP! | Why is he showing an interest?

Q: My ex left us when our children were small. He has been a reluctant father since; he married again and has enjoyed a child-free existence. Now, however, my daughter has a baby and he wants to play grandad all of a sudden. I'm furious, but when I said so to my daughter she defended him. I almost feel like giving an ultimatum - him or me.

(Image credit: Suzie Hayman)

A: You'd lose. Not because she would prefer him to you but because you should never give ultimatums over love. Yes, he was a pretty poor dad, but he may have realised what he missed, finds it difficult to apologise and try again, but now has a perfect way to do so? She's right to give him a chance. You should give him one too.