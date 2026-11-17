Q: I’m 26 and usually have regular periods, but I haven’t had one for three months. I’ve taken a pregnancy test and it’s negative. I feel fine otherwise – should I be worried?

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A: If your period has been missing for three months and it’s usually regular, it’s a good idea to get it checked. There are lots of possible reasons apart from pregnancy, such as stress, changes in weight, exercising a lot and hormone conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Sometimes your body’s hormones just get a bit out of balance, even if you feel fine otherwise. Have a chat with your GP, who might suggest some blood tests or refer you to a specialist to find out what’s going on. Treatment depends on the cause and could include lifestyle changes or medication to help get your cycle back on track.