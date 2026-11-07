The lost girl

When young Natalie Garcia arrived at the home of the Schroer family in August 2017, it was supposed to be a happy new chapter.

Crystina and Joseph Schroer already had children of their own. But they fostered Natalie, 3, and her two biological sisters.

Two years later, in 2019, the three sisters, along with two other young girls, were formally adopted by the Schroers. One big happy family. Or so it seemed. But things began to change.

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Cruelty and abuse

She removed the girls from the therapy they'd been having. And withdrew them from school, kept them at home. As their contact with the outside world shrank, Crystina turned on the girls. Began controlling and abusing them.

She installed cameras throughout the home that sent notifications to her phone whenever they moved. Even minor movements during the night resulted in harsh punishment. Food was withheld as discipline. And the adopted children were shoved into tight boxes and crates. They were trapped there until she let them out.

Crystina deliberately pitted the children against one another too. It was like she got a kick out of creating a competition for survival. The adopted children were largely confined to their rooms. Then, late in 2020, the family woke up to find 6-year-old Natalie missing.

Natalie's adopted mother Crystina Schroer put the children through unimaginable suffering. (Image credit: Rose Hill Police Department)

Crystina explained to Joseph that Natalie had attacked a sibling. So she'd been removed from the home for psychiatric treatment. But meanwhile, inside the Schroers' home, her cruelty intensified.

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Between 2021 and 2024, Crystina abused the surviving adopted children even more. Boxes were still used as punishment. Crystina also struck the children with her hands and used objects such as coat hangers to beat them. She even hung one child up by their wrists in a cupboard. Poked another with knives.

When the adopted girls were fed, they were sometimes given mouldy bread. And on some occasions, it had even been trodden on. The children visibly lost weight and their health deteriorated. But hidden behind closed doors, no one outside the home intervened. Probably because Crystina kept up the facade that everything was fine.

A shocking discovery

Then, in September 2024, emergency services received a call. Crystina had locked herself inside a room at home and was threatening to self-harm. When officers arrived at the family home in Kansas, Crystina told them her life was over and that no one was going to look at her the same way.

She then claimed that one of her adopted children had killed Natalie. The following day, after obtaining a search warrant, investigators returned to the home. Cadaver dogs searched an overgrown area in the back garden.There, they uncovered a shallow grave.

Inside were the decomposed remains of a child. The body was wrapped in bin bags and buried 23in deep. DNA testing soon confirmed the remains belonged to Natalie Garcia. What on earth had happened to this innocent little girl?

Father Joseph Schroer was complicit in his wife's cruelty. (Image credit: Rose Hill Police Department)

Crystina offered her own explanation. She claimed that one night in November or December of 2020, the children had got into a fight. She said she had tried to separate them.

According to her, she went outside and asked one of the kids where Natalie was. The child was looking at a box with a cot and blankets stacked on top. Crystina said she removed the blankets and cot and opened the box. Inside, Natalie was unresponsive and without a pulse.

Crystina said she tried giving her CPR but was unable to revive her. She claimed she then drove around with Natalie's body. Then admitted that she later buried her in the back garden. Crystina insisted that one of the children had put Natalie in the box..

Investigators interviewed one of Natalie's sisters. At first, the child wouldn't speak to them. The officers left the room for a break.

The sad truth is revealed

Unaware that she was still being recorded, the girl began speaking freely to her adopted dad Joseph. That was when the truth finally emerged...

The girl revealed that the incident occurred while her dad was at work. She explained that Crystina forced Natalie into a cardboard box. It was later estimated to measure just 16½in by 14in by 12½in. A space so small, Natalie would have had to curl up tight to fit inside it.

The sister said she was ordered to listen out for Natalie making any noises or movements. When Natalie made a sound, Crystina returned to the room. She then placed blankets and a cot on top of the box before leaving again. This restricted airflow inside the box even further. The temperature in the confined space would have begun to rise too.

When Crystina returned, the sister was sobbing. She told her mum she believed Natalie was dead because she was no longer making any noise. Crystina opened the box and Natalie fell out. She was blue. Dead.

Through their investigation detectives learnt what happened next. Crystina placed the unresponsive child in her car and drove around for hours. When she returned home, she buried Natalie's naked body in the garden. The remains were wrapped in two rubbish bags and placed in a shallow grave just outside the window of the master bedroom.

For the next four years, Natalie remained in the cold dirt in the back garden. And Crystina carried on with her life as if nothing had happened. Until now.

A post-mortem examination concluded Natalie likely died from suffocation, and her manner of death was homicide. In February 2025, police arrested Crystina Schroer, 50, and her husband Joseph, 53, in connection with Natalie's death.

(Image credit: Rose Hill Police Dept)

Justice for Natalie

Crystina was charged with murder, child abuse and failure to report the death of a child. Joseph faced lesser charges. He later pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated child endangerment and one count of Medicaid fraud for continuing to accept payments after he knew Natalie was no longer in the home.

In December 2025, Joseph was sentenced to 60 days in prison and four years of probation. In court, prosecutors argued that while Joseph may not have known about Natalie's death, he actively participated in the continued abuse of other children in the home.

Crystina Schroer, 51, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, child abuse, making false information and welfare fraud. She was sentenced to 215 months in prison, amounting to nearly 18 years.

'You truly treated [the children] as if they were animals,' the judge said, addressing Crystina in court. 'Less than most animals get treated... There's no explanation. There is no answer, there is no logic, there is no reason.'

Thankfully, Natalie's surviving siblings are free to heal and begin their recovery. While their abuser will spend the next several years locked up and confined. Now she's the one living in a box.