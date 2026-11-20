At a friend's barbecue, in 2008, Brandi and Marty locked eyes. As they chatted, something between them clicked.

'I loved his energy, he was the life and soul of the party,' Brandi remembers.

But later that night, Marty had a confession—something he'd never admitted before. He was gay.

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'Brandi was the first person I ever told,' he says.

She immediately put him at ease. 'You're my new gay best friend,' she responded.

The pair got on brilliantly. So well, in fact, a few weeks later, they shared a kiss. One thing led to another, and they got intimate.

'I was openly gay... but we just kind of threw that in the closet,' Marty laughs. 'She was the first woman that didn't care, and just really saw me for me, and that felt like love. That was love.'

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So they started dating. And after a while, Marty asked Brandi to marry him.

'For 14 years, we lived a straight, married life'

Having met her soulmate, she said yes, and, in 2011, the couple tied the knot.

That same year, their daughter, Londyn, was born.

As a family, they made friends with neighbours and went to barbecues.

Marty got stuck into conversations with other dads, pretending to like football and sport.

'For 14 years, we did live a straight, married life,' Brandi says.

But during Covid-19, something began to shift.

'I really started to think about my life,' Marty explains. 'I was scrolling through TikTok and within five minutes the algorithm had me pegged as gay.'

Around that time, he and Brandi decided to take separate bedrooms. Which, if anything, brought them closer.

To the outside world, they seemed like any other married couple.

But as Londyn reached her teens, they wanted to be honest about their marriage.

Brandi and Marty with their daughter Londyn (Image credit: Future Studios)

'There was pressure to keep it secret, and it started to just eat away at me,' Marty says.

So he took Londyn out shopping and to dinner, then broke the news to her.

'I knew something was wrong, but I didn't know what,' Londyn remembers. 'I definitely didn't expect that he would be gay.'

Although she was shocked, Londyn was immediately accepting—to Marty's relief.

'I didn't want her to look back on her years with us and think that everything was this facade,' he says.

'I honestly wouldn't change it for anything,' Londyn, now 14, admits. 'We're all closer and more connected.'

Sadly, as Marty came out to other people, they were less understanding.

'When I told the neighbours, I didn't hear from them at all,' Marty recalls. 'Our normal friend group continued to go over for barbecues and pool parties but we no longer got that invite.'

They weren't the only ones.

'I definitely shocked a few of my friends, especially when I told them that my parents were still living in the same household,' Londyn recalls.

None of them knew anyone else in the same situation.

'Marty started posting online about their lavender marriage'

Then one day, Marty came across a TikTok account talking about 'lavender marriage' — a term describing a marriage where one or both partners identify as LGBTQ+.

It described his relationship with Brandi perfectly.

From then on, Marty started posting online about their lavender marriage.

The response surprised him — especially from women who were saying: Sign me up!

'What is going on that so many women actually want to marry a gay man?' he laughs.

He also heard from men who were in the same situation, but hadn't been honest with their partner. It made him want to continue sharing.

Not everyone is supportive. The couple face criticism from people who think what they're doing is completely wrong—that it's 'not healthy, normal or natural'.

'This kid must be so confused,' one follower commented.

But Londyn insists that's not the case. 'As long as my parents are happy, I'm happy,' she says. 'It really is a normal family, with one tiny little tweak. I wouldn't change it.'

'They haven't ruled out dating other people'

Whatever happens in the future, Brandi is certain of one thing.

'I absolutely do not miss sharing a bedroom with him,' she laughs. 'I have my own space, I keep it clean. Even though it's not a romantic relationship, he's my person and always will be.'

And they haven't ruled out dating other people.

'I would like to date one day and have a boyfriend, and I would like that for her too,' Marty reveals. They have no regrets.

'Starting a family, raising my daughter, getting married to Brandi, I wouldn't change it for the world,' Marty says. 'Londyn sees a good, healthy family, and she's growing up with parents that are teaching her to be authentic.

'I am a gay man that's been given this gift of being able to be a father and that's something I'm grateful for.'

Brandi agrees, saying, 'The best part of being a parent in a lavender marriage is that I get to do all these things with my best friend, raising a daughter where there is mutual respect, honesty and communication,' she says.

'I say live your own life, who cares what other people think? You do you.'

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