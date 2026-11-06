Jobs for the WEEKEND

Perk up your perennials

After three years, summer-flowering perennials may have outgrown their space. Warning signs are a 'bald' patch in the middle and fewer or smaller flowers. The remedy? Lift and split plants when the weather is mild and the soil is not too wet. The replanted clumps will settle in before winter, ready to romp away in spring.

3 OF THE BEST… Autumn flowers

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FOR CONTAINERS: Sun-loving superstar Nerine bowdenii performs better when in a pot. H45cm.

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FOR SUN: This crocus-like bulb (Sternbergia lutea) belongs to the daffodil family. H15cm.

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FOR SHADE: Actaea simplex 'Brunette' has scented, white wands and dark leaves. H1.5m.