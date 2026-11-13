Jobs for the WEEKEND

Get mulching

Adding a layer of mulch does your garden a world of good. It locks in soil moisture, keeps weeds at bay and, as it breaks down, feeds the soil. A mulch blanket also makes borders look neat. Pile it 15cm deep around tender plants like dahlias to guard from frost. For trees, shrubs and perennials, a 5-7cm layer is plenty – just don’t let it touch the stems. Options include rotted horse manure, garden compost, leaf mould or composted bark.

3 OF THE BEST… Asters

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CHIEFTAN: Airy lilac-blue flowers sparkle on delicate, dark stems. A fine choice for a cottage garden. H1.2m.

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LADY IN BLACK: White blooms with pink centres on arching stems with bronze-purple leaves. H1.3m.

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SNOW FLURRY: A low, mounding variety covered in tiny white daisies, like a mini snowstorm. H30cm.