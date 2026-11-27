Gather up leaves

Leaf mould is a wonderful (free) gift to the gardener and so easy to make. Gather damp, fallen leaves and pack them into a hessian sack or bin liner punched with a few holes to let in oxygen. Tuck bags out of sight and, in one to two years, they will have broken down into a crumbly soil conditioner. Use as a nourishing mulch, to top-dress lawns or blend with potting compost.Take hardwood cuttings from your favourite shrubs to propagate new ones.

3 OF THE BEST… Early tulips

THE FIRST: Making its entrance in Feb/March, this has cream cups with red stripes atop sturdy stems. H25cm

(Image credit: Alamy)

CHATO: Double-flowered with deep-pink petals, this is the earliest peony-style tulip to open. H30cm

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(Image credit: Alamy)

CONCERTO: Flowering in March, this has ivory, goblet-shaped blooms with buttery yellow bases. H30cm

(Image credit: Getty Images)