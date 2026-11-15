MURDERED | by her OWN son

When her eldest son left for university, Angela Shellis was sad to see him go. The teaching assistant was a loving mum of two boys, doing all she could for them.

She was proud of Ethan for studying hard and earning his place at uni, even if it meant she'd miss him being around.

With Ethan gone, it was just Angela and her youngest son, Tristan, left at home in Prestatyn, Denbighshire.

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Tristan had been diagnosed with autism and ADHD, and struggled socially.

Other kids thought of him as a loner. And by his teenage years, his behaviour had become troubling.

In September 2024, aged 16, Tristan was arrested for possession of a knife and charged with shoplifting.

He was placed on a six-month referral order.

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But it didn't deter him.

Shops became familiar with him due to his frequent threatening behaviour and attempts to steal knives.

Still, Angela never gave up on her son.

Tristan spent some time as an inpatient at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital in Rhyl.

When he was discharged, he slept rough before finally returning home.

Angela begged social workers for help, but Tristan avoided them, holed up in his bedroom and spending hours online.

When he did venture out, his behaviour was dangerous and erratic.

Neighbours heard him shouting, and he was arrested again for carrying a knife in a public place.

Ethan worried about his mum living with Tristan, but Angela encouraged Ethan to stay at university.

Tristan’s behaviour was dangerous and erratic

By now, Tristan was almost an adult. On 13 October 2025, he turned 18.

But just 12 days later, there was a shocking discovery.

At 8.30am, a dog walker found a woman's body at Morfa Nature Reserve, near Prestatyn.

Officers raced to the scene. There were significant head injuries. Black gloves and a balaclava were found nearby.

Police weren't sure who the victim was.

Until 1pm, when a report of a missing person came through... 45-year-old Angela Shellis.

Officers swarmed her house. There, they found Tristan, barricaded in his room.

'Was the body you found my mum or not? he asked them, calmly.

Arresting him on suspicion of murder, police seized his laptop, a dictaphone and Angela's mobile.

Tristan Roberts being arrested (Image credit: North Wales Police)

Uncovering thousands of misogynistic and violent messages, Tristan had been using a social media platform called Discord, a service that allows users to hide their identity using a screen name.

In the weeks leading up to his mum's death, he'd written about his hatred of women.

He complained about feeling abandoned, betrayed and bullied, blaming Angela.

Content related to murder, violence and weapons and abusive and threatening posts meant he was banned from the platform multiple times.

But he'd just set up a new profile, creating 16 in total.

Shockingly, he'd even posted his intention to kill his own mother.

Under various aliases, Tristan compared himself to fictional serial killers Dexter and Patrick Bateman from American Psycho.

Tonight's the night, he'd written in one post.

I can kill her bare-handed... I only want to make it brutal, read another.

Then there was the dictaphone, on which his voice played loud and clear.

'My name is Tristan Roberts. Tonight, I'm going to be Alex. And I'm going to murder my mother with a sledgehammer.'

Angela's screams were followed by deathly silence.

The recording continued for hours.

It captured Tristan entering Angela's bedroom, where he threatened her, then attacked her with a hammer.

He ignored her pleas to stop.

After four hours of torture, he forced her to wear a balaclava.

At 3.19am, a neighbour's doorbell footage captured him leading her out of the house as she hobbled with her crutch.

Tristan dragged his mother to the nearby Morfa Nature Reserve, where he ordered her to sit on a bench.

Angela's screams were followed by loud thumps and bangs.

Then deathly silence.

'I just killed her... job is done,' he said into the voice recorder.

No regrets.

Next, he dragged his mum's body along a gravel path and dumped her in the brambles.

Then he returned home, where he logged onto Discord to boast about the killing, describing his mother's catastrophic injuries.

When Ethan texted Angela's phone at 11am, Tristan replied telling him she was fine.

Just call me for a second so that I know you are alive, Ethan wrote.

Tristan sent a laughing emoji back.

Police mug shot of Tristan Roberts (Image credit: North Wales Police)

In February 2026, Tristan Roberts, then 18, appeared at Mold Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to murdering Angela Shellis, 45.

The court heard how he'd spent weeks plotting to kill his mum.

On 20 October 2025, just four days before her death, CCTV captured him buying a lump hammer from a high-street shop.

Online, he'd purchased the balaclava, gloves and dictaphone.

Concerned for her safety, Angela had written in her diary: What does he need these for? Is he planning to hurt me, himself..?

She'd documented him walking in and out of her bedroom. Am I safe in my room tonight? she wrote.

Tragically, she was right to be afraid.

At 11pm on 23 October, Tristan had entered her bedroom and launched his attack.

In March 2026, Tristan was sentenced to life, with a minimum term of 22-and-a-half years.

'You are clearly a very dangerous individual who has shown little or no remorse, Judge Rhys Rowlands said.

And Ethan, who was in court to see his little brother sentenced, said he felt 'overwhelming guilt, anger, grief and depression'.

'All my mum ever did was love Tristan,' he said.

In a statement, Discord said that it was 'deeply saddened by the circumstances surrounding this case', and it 'does not tolerate violence on the platform and is committed to helping keep users safe'.